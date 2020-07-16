3023 67th Ave Way

Amenities

Great St. Michael's Patio Home With Low Maintenance Yard - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



Custom Wood Features

4 Bedrooms or 3 Plus Office

2.5 Bathrooms

Living Room Gas Fireplace

Cherry Cabinets in Kitchen

Kitchen Island

Huge Master Suite With Sitting Area

5 Piece Master Bath With Jacuzzi Tub & Separate Shower

Basement Has 2 Large Bedrooms & a Great Family Room With 2nd Gas Fireplace

Large Covered Deck Off Kitchen & Front Covered Porch

Walk to Restaurants, Stores at Lovely St Michael's Town Center

Tenant Pays All Water/Sewer, Electric & Gas, HOA Pays Trash

2 Pets Approved with $250 Non Refundable Pet Fee per species



To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9338



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



