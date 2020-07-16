All apartments in Greeley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:56 PM

3023 67th Ave Way

3023 67th Avenue Way · (720) 729-9338
Location

3023 67th Avenue Way, Greeley, CO 80634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3023 67th Ave Way · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great St. Michael's Patio Home With Low Maintenance Yard - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

Custom Wood Features
4 Bedrooms or 3 Plus Office
2.5 Bathrooms
Living Room Gas Fireplace
Cherry Cabinets in Kitchen
Kitchen Island
Huge Master Suite With Sitting Area
5 Piece Master Bath With Jacuzzi Tub & Separate Shower
Basement Has 2 Large Bedrooms & a Great Family Room With 2nd Gas Fireplace
Large Covered Deck Off Kitchen & Front Covered Porch
Walk to Restaurants, Stores at Lovely St Michael's Town Center
Tenant Pays All Water/Sewer, Electric & Gas, HOA Pays Trash
2 Pets Approved with $250 Non Refundable Pet Fee per species

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9338

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE5110988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 67th Ave Way have any available units?
3023 67th Ave Way has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3023 67th Ave Way have?
Some of 3023 67th Ave Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 67th Ave Way currently offering any rent specials?
3023 67th Ave Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 67th Ave Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 67th Ave Way is pet friendly.
Does 3023 67th Ave Way offer parking?
Yes, 3023 67th Ave Way offers parking.
Does 3023 67th Ave Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 67th Ave Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 67th Ave Way have a pool?
No, 3023 67th Ave Way does not have a pool.
Does 3023 67th Ave Way have accessible units?
No, 3023 67th Ave Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 67th Ave Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 67th Ave Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3023 67th Ave Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3023 67th Ave Way has units with air conditioning.
