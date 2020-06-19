All apartments in Greeley
2516 9th ave ct A
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

2516 9th ave ct A

2516 9th Avenue Court · (714) 815-7770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2516 9th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO 80631
Garden City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Utilities Included, HUGE backyard, SM Dog friendly - Property Id: 273061

Front Half of House available now. Utilities Included -Gas, Electric, Sewer.
Small Dog Okay!

Huge shared back yard with large shade tree. Centrally located to many locations, near UNC, 85, 34, Greeley Mall, Grocery Stores, and plenty of food options. Easy access to main roads. (Within a mile!)

Laundry hookups in your home!

No section 8.
No cats.
Small dogs welcome!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273061
Property Id 273061

(RLNE5753319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 9th ave ct A have any available units?
2516 9th ave ct A has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2516 9th ave ct A have?
Some of 2516 9th ave ct A's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 9th ave ct A currently offering any rent specials?
2516 9th ave ct A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 9th ave ct A pet-friendly?
No, 2516 9th ave ct A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 2516 9th ave ct A offer parking?
No, 2516 9th ave ct A does not offer parking.
Does 2516 9th ave ct A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 9th ave ct A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 9th ave ct A have a pool?
No, 2516 9th ave ct A does not have a pool.
Does 2516 9th ave ct A have accessible units?
No, 2516 9th ave ct A does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 9th ave ct A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 9th ave ct A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 9th ave ct A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 9th ave ct A does not have units with air conditioning.
