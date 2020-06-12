182 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Golden, CO

Apartment List
Not only on the front range of Colorado, but in the entirety of Colorado, few municipalities and even fewer locations compare to Golden. If you and your partner/spouse enjoy the outdoo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Sixth Avenue West
30 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Denver West
20 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1102 sqft
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Golden Proper
3 Units Available
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1171 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Golden Proper
4 Units Available
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1052 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
11 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403
1275 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1597 sqft
Luxurious Loft In Downtown Golden - This marvelous and rare two-bedroom + office, fourth floor, west facing loft is one that cannot be missed! Located in the heart of downtown Golden, this loft resides in a private and secure-entry building with

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
152 Washington Ave #201
152 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
940 sqft
152 Washington Ave #201 Available 05/01/20 Downtown Golden Duplex - Home Sweet Home: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom upper unit duplex.
Results within 1 mile of Golden

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sixth Avenue West
1 Unit Available
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.
Results within 5 miles of Golden
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1009 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Carmody
45 Units Available
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Denver West
14 Units Available
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Denver West
45 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Applewood
24 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Foothills
10 Units Available
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
780 sqft
Townhouse-style community near Highway 6 and Highway C470. Also close to Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Green Mountain Park. Two-story 1-3 bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. On-site laundry available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Belmar Park
26 Units Available
Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
888 sqft
Apartments conveniently situated about a quarter of a mile away from Belmar Shopping District. Residents can also go to Belmar Park to take advantage of its beautiful biking trails.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Union Square
42 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
Foothills
9 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Union Square
15 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
Morse Park
10 Units Available
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
$
Union Square
16 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
933 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Union Square
22 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Foothills
12 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Allendale Area
14 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1137 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.

Golden City Guide

View full City Guide

Not only on the front range of Colorado, but in the entirety of Colorado, few municipalities and even fewer locations compare to Golden. If you and your partner/spouse enjoy the outdoors and prefer a small town with a thriving college-community atmosphere that is within minutes of the big city buzz, Golden is the place in Colorado to live.

Golden Summers and Mild Winters

Garage Parking: The winters in Golden are mild in relation to some of the mountain towns on the other side of Arapaho National Forest, but the Front Range still gets its fair share of snow, particularly up in the foothills around Golden and Boulder. Garage parking isn't a must, but it is a comfortable convenience.

Alley Entrance: Again, Golden doesn't get as much snow as other parts of Colorado, but when it does, if the access to your apartment is an alley, you will likely get plowed in after a heavy snow.

Bike Path: While it is by no means a necessity, it is very nice to have close access to the bike path. A well designed an extensive asphalt path that helps bike commuters navigate around Golden, having access to it is a nice luxury.

The Hub for Couples for One City and One Country Spouse

Golden is halfway between -- or in the middle of -- everything. It's only a 25- minute drive to Downtown Denver and only a 25-minute drive to Arapaho National Forest. It is less than an hour to El Dorado Ski Area and just a hair over an hour to Loveland.

The best reasons to live in Golden for the country mouse (outdoors person) include:

  • Best whitewater park east of Salida.
  • Exceptional -- wilderness -- hiking to the northeast.
  • Rock climbing, mountain biking, fishing, camping and kayaking within one hour.

The best reasons to live in Golden for the city mouse include:

  • Great bars and nightlife with a younger crowd because of the Colorado School of Mines, one of the best schools in Colorado.
  • Less than 30 minutes to Mile High Field, the Pepsi Center and Elitch Gardens.
  • Not only provides access to the best restaurants in Denver, but has fine food itself.

Neighborhoods of Golden

Historic District -**** Probably the most beautiful part of town, the rent is highest in this area and most are loft apartments that are not particularly large. But, if you can land one of the rentals in the historic district, you'll never regret taking the opportunity because it is in the center of the prettiest part of Golden.

For those not wanting to live in a loft, the downtown district has also seen a great deal of condominium construction, many of which are for rent.

This is where you can find 2-bedroom rentals.

Around the School of Mines - Most of the apartments in this area are designed for college students: stack 2 or 3 high and 7-to-10 across, the only true apartment complexes are around the university.

The vast majority of these apartments are 2-bedroom.

12th Street - Like downtown, 12th street has both lofts and historic homes for rent. Most of the homes on 12th street are smaller 2- and 3-bedroom homes, though there are a few that are larger.

East Street - The newest construction in the center of Golden has happened on East Street over the years. It is definitely possible to find a 2-bedroom rental in this quaint part of town. And, East Street is a fun and interesting place to live.

