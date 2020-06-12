182 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Golden, CO

Not only on the front range of Colorado, but in the entirety of Colorado, few municipalities and even fewer locations compare to Golden. If you and your partner/spouse enjoy the outdoors and prefer a small town with a thriving college-community atmosphere that is within minutes of the big city buzz, Golden is the place in Colorado to live.

Golden Summers and Mild Winters

Garage Parking: The winters in Golden are mild in relation to some of the mountain towns on the other side of Arapaho National Forest, but the Front Range still gets its fair share of snow, particularly up in the foothills around Golden and Boulder. Garage parking isn't a must, but it is a comfortable convenience.

Alley Entrance: Again, Golden doesn't get as much snow as other parts of Colorado, but when it does, if the access to your apartment is an alley, you will likely get plowed in after a heavy snow.

Bike Path: While it is by no means a necessity, it is very nice to have close access to the bike path. A well designed an extensive asphalt path that helps bike commuters navigate around Golden, having access to it is a nice luxury.

The Hub for Couples for One City and One Country Spouse

Golden is halfway between -- or in the middle of -- everything. It's only a 25- minute drive to Downtown Denver and only a 25-minute drive to Arapaho National Forest. It is less than an hour to El Dorado Ski Area and just a hair over an hour to Loveland.

The best reasons to live in Golden for the country mouse (outdoors person) include:

Best whitewater park east of Salida.

Exceptional -- wilderness -- hiking to the northeast.

Rock climbing, mountain biking, fishing, camping and kayaking within one hour.

The best reasons to live in Golden for the city mouse include:

Great bars and nightlife with a younger crowd because of the Colorado School of Mines, one of the best schools in Colorado.

Less than 30 minutes to Mile High Field, the Pepsi Center and Elitch Gardens.

Not only provides access to the best restaurants in Denver, but has fine food itself.

Neighborhoods of Golden

Historic District -**** Probably the most beautiful part of town, the rent is highest in this area and most are loft apartments that are not particularly large. But, if you can land one of the rentals in the historic district, you'll never regret taking the opportunity because it is in the center of the prettiest part of Golden.

For those not wanting to live in a loft, the downtown district has also seen a great deal of condominium construction, many of which are for rent.

This is where you can find 2-bedroom rentals.

Around the School of Mines - Most of the apartments in this area are designed for college students: stack 2 or 3 high and 7-to-10 across, the only true apartment complexes are around the university.

The vast majority of these apartments are 2-bedroom.

12th Street - Like downtown, 12th street has both lofts and historic homes for rent. Most of the homes on 12th street are smaller 2- and 3-bedroom homes, though there are a few that are larger.

East Street - The newest construction in the center of Golden has happened on East Street over the years. It is definitely possible to find a 2-bedroom rental in this quaint part of town. And, East Street is a fun and interesting place to live.