Location

740 Entrada Drive, Golden, CO 80401
Lakota Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1138884.

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Eagle Ridge home with mountain views. This home located on a cul-de-sac has 1,704 square feet of living space.

The main level boasts a great room with gas fireplace and dining area. The kitchen is complete with all appliances, an island for extra counter space and pantry too. The master suite has a 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Additional features include NEW carpet, central air, washer and dryer hook-ups located upstairs near bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. The finished basement allow for extra room for entertaining or storage. Plenty of room for parking in the 2 car garage.

Great location,within walking or biking distance to the Golden light rail terminal station to downtown Denver. Ideally located within walking distance to the award-winning Fossil Trace Golf Course,Splash Water Park, Apex Open Space with miles of hiking and biking trails, Heritage Square and more! Offers easy access to Highway 6, I-70 and C-470!

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Entrada Drive have any available units?
740 Entrada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 740 Entrada Drive have?
Some of 740 Entrada Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Entrada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
740 Entrada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Entrada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Entrada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 740 Entrada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 740 Entrada Drive offers parking.
Does 740 Entrada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Entrada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Entrada Drive have a pool?
No, 740 Entrada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 740 Entrada Drive have accessible units?
No, 740 Entrada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Entrada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Entrada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Entrada Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 740 Entrada Drive has units with air conditioning.

