740 Entrada Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1138884.



Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Eagle Ridge home with mountain views. This home located on a cul-de-sac has 1,704 square feet of living space.



The main level boasts a great room with gas fireplace and dining area. The kitchen is complete with all appliances, an island for extra counter space and pantry too. The master suite has a 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Additional features include NEW carpet, central air, washer and dryer hook-ups located upstairs near bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. The finished basement allow for extra room for entertaining or storage. Plenty of room for parking in the 2 car garage.



Great location,within walking or biking distance to the Golden light rail terminal station to downtown Denver. Ideally located within walking distance to the award-winning Fossil Trace Golf Course,Splash Water Park, Apex Open Space with miles of hiking and biking trails, Heritage Square and more! Offers easy access to Highway 6, I-70 and C-470!



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1138884.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.