611 Somerset Dr.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

The apartment is accessed via a private garden level entrance around the right side of the house. Newly renovated living space features hardwood inspired flooring, as well as a full kitchen and washer/dryer.



The bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed and has a standard size closet. There is a full bath off the bedroom.



Additionally, the apartment has a private deck available for your use with a beautiful view of the foothills. Perfect for relaxing and entertaining.



This 1 bedroom 1 bath has plenty of sunlight and great views. Close to school of mines, apex hiking/bike trail, and 10 min bike ride from downtown Golden. Rent is $1600 for a single occupant & $1800 for a double occupant, which includes wifi, gas & trash. You will be responsible for 1/3 of the house electric.



US: We are a respectful and easy-going professional couple in our mid 30's. We enjoy rock climbing and running.



YOU: We are seeking someone who is quiet and respectful and they can expect the same from us.

Property Id 122380



No Pets Allowed



