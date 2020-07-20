All apartments in Golden
611 Somerset Dr.
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

611 Somerset Dr.

611 Somerset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

611 Somerset Drive, Golden, CO 80401
Lakota Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Garden Level Apt with a View - Property Id: 122380

The apartment is accessed via a private garden level entrance around the right side of the house. Newly renovated living space features hardwood inspired flooring, as well as a full kitchen and washer/dryer.

The bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed and has a standard size closet. There is a full bath off the bedroom.

Additionally, the apartment has a private deck available for your use with a beautiful view of the foothills. Perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

This 1 bedroom 1 bath has plenty of sunlight and great views. Close to school of mines, apex hiking/bike trail, and 10 min bike ride from downtown Golden. Rent is $1600 for a single occupant & $1800 for a double occupant, which includes wifi, gas & trash. You will be responsible for 1/3 of the house electric.

US: We are a respectful and easy-going professional couple in our mid 30's. We enjoy rock climbing and running.

YOU: We are seeking someone who is quiet and respectful and they can expect the same from us.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122380
Property Id 122380

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4891821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Somerset Dr. have any available units?
611 Somerset Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 611 Somerset Dr. have?
Some of 611 Somerset Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Somerset Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
611 Somerset Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Somerset Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 611 Somerset Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 611 Somerset Dr. offer parking?
No, 611 Somerset Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 611 Somerset Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 Somerset Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Somerset Dr. have a pool?
No, 611 Somerset Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 611 Somerset Dr. have accessible units?
No, 611 Somerset Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Somerset Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Somerset Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Somerset Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Somerset Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
