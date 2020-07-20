All apartments in Golden
499 White Ash Dr

499 White Ash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

499 White Ash Drive, Golden, CO 80403
Canyon Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful, renovated house with fantastic 360 degree views of Jeffco open space, North/South Table Mountain and downtown Golden. 3 bedroom 3.5 bath house in Golden, 3,328 sqft. Short distance from schools, parks, breweries, downtown Golden. Nearby farmers market in the summer. $3,800/mo, $3,800 security deposit (more with pets). Water included. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.

Available by August 1st (this may be negotiable). Prefer to rent fully furnished, however may consider unfurnished. We are looking for responsible, conscientious, clean, trustworthy, smoke free, renters who will take wonderful care of our home. Looking to rent for at least 12 months with the option of extending for longer term.

It is just a 12 minute drive to Red Rocks Amphitheater / 6 minute drive or 25 minute walk to downtown Golden which has outdoor concerts, seasonal farmers market, breweries, kayaking, biking, variety of restaurants and shopping / the front driveway is minutes from multiple hiking and biking trailheads / 18 miles from downtown Denver / 50 minutes from Loveland Ski Resort / 75 minutes to Keystone and Cooper Mountain Ski Resort / 90 minutes to Breckenridge Ski Resort / 90 minutes of breathtaking views to Rocky Mountain National Park / 30 minutes to Black Hawk Casinos and Downtown Boulder.
This home is situated in the most convenient spot for access to the entire Denver Metro area, foothills, mountains and ski resorts while still being in the fun and cozy downtown Golden area which is a mecca for outdoor and beer enthusiasts.

- NO fence in front or back yard
- Main floor has study with large desk, formal living area and dining room, family room with pellet stove and an open kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laundry/mud room
- Third story has three bedrooms and two baths - master suite with attached full bathroom and two guest bedrooms that share a full Jack and Jill bathroom
- Basement includes workout room with elliptical, rower, weight bench and weights (if furnished) as well as 3/4 bathroom with steam shower
- Xeriscaped front and back yards to keep water usage and maintenance to a minimum
- 3-car attached garage
- Solar PV to help keep electric bills lower
- Two Pellet stoves and in floor heating for efficient heating and lower monthly utility costs
- Evaporative cooler & whole house fan and in floor cooling for efficient cooling and lower cooling costs (no traditional AC, instead a ground source heat pump can also be used )
- End of cul-de-sac
- Located in Village of Mountain Ridge community
- Spectacular views in a very desirable family neighborhood
- Jeffco Open Space to the West, private ranch to the North
- No student rentals (25 + years old to rent)
- Non-smoking home
- Utilities not included
- Cable/internet capable, renter to pay connection and monthly fees
- Pets not preferred but willing to discuss. Extra fees and higher damage deposit will apply
- We will require a rental application and authorize a credit and background check for all interested parties. The application fee is $45. We’ll also need references from your prior landlords. You should also know that we will need to verify income and whoever is paying/living in the house will also need to be on the application and lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

