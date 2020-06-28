1423 Ford Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Live in the heart of Golden! Walk to Coors or School of Mines This exquisite home has just been remodeled, and has all new appliances and wood floors and is fully furnished, with beautiful high end furniture. Nice front porch, 2 patios and grill. 1 block to Coors, 2 blocks to Mines, 2 blocks to Safeway, 2 blocks to downtown, 4 blocks to river, trails galore, Red Rocks down the street. Easy access to Hwy 93, 70 and 6th. 30min from Boulder, 15 min to Denver, about 1 hour to world class skiing. Off street parking for 1 car. 1 month minimum lease, 12 months or longer term is available as well. No Smoking, pets negotiable with owners approval. This property is listed by Peter Mitzelfeld, Sophisticated Properties, 303-918-7909 www.sophisticatedproperties.com Please call to schedule a showing.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1423-ford-st-golden-co-80401-usa/c60876b5-a162-4cc1-84f3-e5722121c9c6



(RLNE5154326)