All apartments in Golden
Find more places like 1423 Ford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden, CO
/
1423 Ford Street
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:56 PM

1423 Ford Street

1423 Ford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Golden
See all
Golden Proper
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1423 Ford Street, Golden, CO 80401
Golden Proper

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Live in the heart of Golden! Walk to Coors or School of Mines This exquisite home has just been remodeled, and has all new appliances and wood floors and is fully furnished, with beautiful high end furniture. Nice front porch, 2 patios and grill. 1 block to Coors, 2 blocks to Mines, 2 blocks to Safeway, 2 blocks to downtown, 4 blocks to river, trails galore, Red Rocks down the street. Easy access to Hwy 93, 70 and 6th. 30min from Boulder, 15 min to Denver, about 1 hour to world class skiing. Off street parking for 1 car. 1 month minimum lease, 12 months or longer term is available as well. No Smoking, pets negotiable with owners approval. This property is listed by Peter Mitzelfeld, Sophisticated Properties, 303-918-7909 www.sophisticatedproperties.com Please call to schedule a showing.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1423-ford-st-golden-co-80401-usa/c60876b5-a162-4cc1-84f3-e5722121c9c6

(RLNE5154326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Ford Street have any available units?
1423 Ford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 1423 Ford Street have?
Some of 1423 Ford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Ford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Ford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Ford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Ford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 1423 Ford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Ford Street offers parking.
Does 1423 Ford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 Ford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Ford Street have a pool?
No, 1423 Ford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Ford Street have accessible units?
No, 1423 Ford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Ford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 Ford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Ford Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1423 Ford Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way
Golden, CO 80401
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd
Golden, CO 80401
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr
Golden, CO 80403
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr
Golden, CO 80401

Similar Pages

Golden 1 BedroomsGolden 2 Bedrooms
Golden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden Apartments with Parking
Golden Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Golden Proper

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado School of MinesUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College