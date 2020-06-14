/
furnished apartments
61 Furnished Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,562
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Cherry Creek
88 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,270
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
$
Cherry Creek
18 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,819
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
180 Cook Street #105
180 Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1183 sqft
Beautiful Executive Condo Fully Furnished in Cherry Creek - Drop your bags and live in this well maintained and tastefully decorated Cherry Creek Condo. Master bedroom and 5 piece master bath allows privacy from guests.
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
320 Cook Ct
320 Cook St, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
4606 sqft
Incredible Townhouse In Cherry Creek - Property Id: 288222 Charming, spacious and luxurious sprawling home in Denver's most central & prestigious neighborhood: cozy tree-lined Cherry Creek North, with famous shops, fine dining and casual
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
$
Southmoor Park
18 Units Available
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
$
Downtown Denver
18 Units Available
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,617
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1232 sqft
Energy-efficient community near artistic hub, with easy access to the Enterprise Hill Historic District and Swallow Hill Historic District. Tenants can also walk to Safeway, Avenue Theatre, and other shops and venues. Residents also have access to heated swimming pool/spa and other amenities.
Downtown Denver
26 Units Available
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,163
803 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
1223 sqft
Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Downtown Denver
13 Units Available
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,448
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
735 sqft
Modern homes come fully furnished. Units include air-conditioning and stainless steel appliances. A courtyard, coffee bar and gym are just some of the many great onsite amenities. Right near Coors Field and Market Street.
$
Five Points
27 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,491
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
$
Downtown Denver
45 Units Available
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,483
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
13 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,532
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
Downtown Denver
13 Units Available
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
857 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from The Pavilions, 16th Street Mall, and other great shopping in Downtown Denver. Property offers residents a heated pool, rooftop terrace, huge fitness center, and many other amenities. Large units feature high ceilings and unique interior finishes.
Virginia Village
1 Unit Available
4600 E. Asbury Circle #510
4600 East Asbury Circle, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautful 1 Bed 1 Bath (Furnished) Condo in Centre Pointe Station - Large FURNISHED top floor unit with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in Centre Pointe Station. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH WITHGRANITE,TILE, WOOD. NORTHEASTERN VIEW.
Highline Villages
1 Unit Available
99 Molaine Street
99 Moline Court, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
5 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
1196 North Grant St, Apt 107
1196 Grant Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,300
458 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
484 Josephine Street
484 Josephine Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
LIGHT FILLED 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in great location! Available NOW! - Beautiful 2 Bed, 1.
River North Art District
1 Unit Available
2520 Wewetta Way
2520 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1070 sqft
Two Bedroom- Easy Light Rail Access ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 256422 SPECIAL: One month FREE: expires on 5/31/2020. One of 5 two bedroom floor plan plans currently available; three ready May, two June.
Downtown Denver
1 Unit Available
444 17th Street Unit 401
444 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
444 17th Street Unit 401 Available 06/16/20 Chic 1BD, 1BA Condo in the Heart of Downtown Denver - Live unexpected at the Midland Lofts.
Downtown Denver
1 Unit Available
1863 Wazee St 1G
1863 Wazee Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3512 sqft
Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA in LoDo - Property Id: 267372 Recently Reduced - This unique loft is located in the heart of LoDo. The layout of this unit allows for multiple room configurations and is ideal for entertaining.
Platt Park
1 Unit Available
1229 S Sherman St
1229 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment in Platt Park neighborhood - Property Id: 270999 Big, beautiful, bright one bedroom apartment for rent in Platt Park.
Northwest Aurora
1 Unit Available
9875 East 22nd Avenue
9875 East 22nd Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
AURORA, COLORADO: FULLY FURNISHED, REMODELED 2BED/1BATH BASEMENT APARTMENT $2000/MO (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!) Walking distance to the Stanley Market, minutes to the Anschutz Medical Campus, Rose Medical Campus, and lots of green space. The 1000 sq.
