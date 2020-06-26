All apartments in Federal Heights
Location

9013 Mandel St, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
ALL NEW UPGRADES! Property includes a huge living room with plenty of natural lighting, formal dining area, galley style kitchen with new counter tops and flooring with a pantry, stove, fridge and dishwasher included. Full main bathroom, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are of good size with standard sliding door closets, BIG master with spacious closet space and full master bath. Fenced back yard, storage shed, swamp cooler and large driveway. New carpet, paint, blinds and some other special touches through out the house. MUST SEE!! WON'T LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 Mandel St have any available units?
9013 Mandel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Heights, CO.
What amenities does 9013 Mandel St have?
Some of 9013 Mandel St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9013 Mandel St currently offering any rent specials?
9013 Mandel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 Mandel St pet-friendly?
No, 9013 Mandel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Heights.
Does 9013 Mandel St offer parking?
No, 9013 Mandel St does not offer parking.
Does 9013 Mandel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9013 Mandel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 Mandel St have a pool?
No, 9013 Mandel St does not have a pool.
Does 9013 Mandel St have accessible units?
No, 9013 Mandel St does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 Mandel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9013 Mandel St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9013 Mandel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9013 Mandel St does not have units with air conditioning.
