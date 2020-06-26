9013 Mandel St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated gym elevator internet access

ALL NEW UPGRADES! Property includes a huge living room with plenty of natural lighting, formal dining area, galley style kitchen with new counter tops and flooring with a pantry, stove, fridge and dishwasher included. Full main bathroom, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are of good size with standard sliding door closets, BIG master with spacious closet space and full master bath. Fenced back yard, storage shed, swamp cooler and large driveway. New carpet, paint, blinds and some other special touches through out the house. MUST SEE!! WON'T LAST!