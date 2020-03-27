3419 Riesling Court

Amenities

See yourself in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet cul-de-sac in Grapevine Hollow! Wonderful open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, arched open doorways & interior pass-thru windows, a lovely slate entry, and ceiling fans in almost every room! Kitchen includes beautiful knotty alder cabinetry, a prep island that overlooks living room, and stainless steel appliances! The adjacent dining room area is ideal for everyday dining and entertaining! Master bedroom features private 4-piece master bath with his & hers sinks/vanities and walk-in closet - plus a door to backyard accessible from the bathroom! Huge full basement awaits your finishing touches! Beautiful stone exterior plus fully-fenced backyard and covered back porch for relaxing and enjoying those warm summer evenings! Contact our leasing agent for more information!



