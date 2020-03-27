All apartments in Evans
3419 Riesling Court

3419 Riesling Court · (720) 943-7050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3419 Riesling Court, Evans, CO 80634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet cul-de-sac in Grapevine Hollow! Wonderful open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, arched open doorways & interior pass-thru windows, a lovely slate entry, and ceiling fans in almost every room! Kitchen includes beautiful knotty alder cabinetry, a prep island that overlooks living room, and stainless steel appliances! The adjacent dining room area is ideal for everyday dining and entertaining! Master bedroom features private 4-piece master bath with his & hers sinks/vanities and walk-in closet - plus a door to backyard accessible from the bathroom! Huge full basement awaits your finishing touches! Beautiful stone exterior plus fully-fenced backyard and covered back porch for relaxing and enjoying those warm summer evenings! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Riesling Court have any available units?
3419 Riesling Court has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3419 Riesling Court have?
Some of 3419 Riesling Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Riesling Court currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Riesling Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Riesling Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 Riesling Court is pet friendly.
Does 3419 Riesling Court offer parking?
No, 3419 Riesling Court does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Riesling Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Riesling Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Riesling Court have a pool?
No, 3419 Riesling Court does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Riesling Court have accessible units?
No, 3419 Riesling Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Riesling Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Riesling Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 Riesling Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 Riesling Court does not have units with air conditioning.
