Great 3 bedroom duplex in Grapevine Hollow neighborhood. Open main level has large living & dining room, full service kitchen, sliding door opens to private patio and fenced back yard. Main floor master bedroom has huge walk in closet and separate bathroom. There is also a 1/2 bath conveniently off the laundry room and garage. Upper level has 2 large bedroom and shared bathroom. Unfinished basement for extra storage. 2 car garage, central AC, great location. Tenants pay all utilities.