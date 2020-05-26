93 Jackson Ln

Amenities

Immaculate 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome for rent in Erie Creekside. Kitchen has white cabinets, granite, pantry, & stainless-steel appliances. Bathrooms have tile floors & quartz counters. Appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, gas cooktop/oven, & 2nd floor washer/dryer. Hardwood floors on 1st floor. 2-car garage, & fenced area off front porch. Energy efficient, low maint. home with on-demand water heater, A/C, and adjustable thermostat. Tenant pays for gas, electric, internet, cable, and water. The unit is cable ready and includes a ring doorbell system. Landlord pays trash & sewer. View of the mountains, located next to a walking trail with extra parking outside unit & along street. Located in a quiet neighborhood near the Erie police station. In walking distance to parks, open space, downtown Erie shops, restaurants, rec center, library, and Red Hawk Elem. 30 min to Denver 20 to Boulder. No pets/no smoking allowed. Lease length is 12 months or longer.

