910 Jarvis Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage media room

This stunning 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3986 Sq Ft home with oversized 4 car garage is available for rent in the Erie Commons. Great room with gas fireplace opens to a gorgeous gourmet kitchen with double ovens, gas range, stainless appliances, butler?s pantry with solid granite counters and a massive island/breakfast bar. Nice formal dining room is right off the great room next to the study/bonus room with French doors. This home has great touches throughout including two tone paint, hardwood and tile flooring with great natural lighting. Spacious Master suite provides a sitting area, luxury master bath with granite counters, custom tile work, steam shower, soaking tub, and huge walk-in closet. The finished basement is great for entertaining with a wet bar, recreation room and an additional bedroom and bath. The huge front covered patio is great for entertaining, or for a more secluded feel, enjoy the stunning backyard with separate covered patio. A/C, solar panels, washer and dryer are included. Neighborhood amenities include Community pool, parks, mountain bike/hiking trails and Open Spaces. Nearby great shopping and restaurants. Offers easy access to Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Denver International Airport accessible by major interstates I-25, I-70, I-36 and I-76.



https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to request a time to view the property, contact us by email at leasingteam@pmimilehigh.com or call us at 303-750-7070.



Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction history. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent months of verifiable income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of an approved application. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.



All utilities must be transferred into your tenant?s name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include but are not limited to: Electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.