910 Jarvis Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

910 Jarvis Dr

910 Jarvis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

910 Jarvis Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
This stunning 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3986 Sq Ft home with oversized 4 car garage is available for rent in the Erie Commons. Great room with gas fireplace opens to a gorgeous gourmet kitchen with double ovens, gas range, stainless appliances, butler?s pantry with solid granite counters and a massive island/breakfast bar. Nice formal dining room is right off the great room next to the study/bonus room with French doors. This home has great touches throughout including two tone paint, hardwood and tile flooring with great natural lighting. Spacious Master suite provides a sitting area, luxury master bath with granite counters, custom tile work, steam shower, soaking tub, and huge walk-in closet. The finished basement is great for entertaining with a wet bar, recreation room and an additional bedroom and bath. The huge front covered patio is great for entertaining, or for a more secluded feel, enjoy the stunning backyard with separate covered patio. A/C, solar panels, washer and dryer are included. Neighborhood amenities include Community pool, parks, mountain bike/hiking trails and Open Spaces. Nearby great shopping and restaurants. Offers easy access to Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Denver International Airport accessible by major interstates I-25, I-70, I-36 and I-76.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to request a time to view the property, contact us by email at leasingteam@pmimilehigh.com or call us at 303-750-7070.

Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction history. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent months of verifiable income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of an approved application. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your tenant?s name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include but are not limited to: Electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Jarvis Dr have any available units?
910 Jarvis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 910 Jarvis Dr have?
Some of 910 Jarvis Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Jarvis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
910 Jarvis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Jarvis Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 Jarvis Dr is pet friendly.
Does 910 Jarvis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 910 Jarvis Dr offers parking.
Does 910 Jarvis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 Jarvis Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Jarvis Dr have a pool?
Yes, 910 Jarvis Dr has a pool.
Does 910 Jarvis Dr have accessible units?
No, 910 Jarvis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Jarvis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Jarvis Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Jarvis Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 910 Jarvis Dr has units with air conditioning.

