906 Sundance Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated gym

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82b6140054 ---- Beautiful 5 bed/5 bath home in Flatiron Meadows! New construction, only one year old! Open and bright floor plan with living area offering 20' ceilings and gas fireplace with floor to ceiling tile. Upgraded wood flooring throughout the entire home! Gourmet kitchen with built in oven/microwave, gas cooktop, large pantry and separate dining room with double sided gas fireplace. Master boasts oversized shower with dual showerheads and double vanities. Fully finished walk-out basement with workout room. This is a must see! Available NOW. Contact All County Boulder Property Management via email at kvanaken@allcountyboulder.com or by phone at 720-428-2100 for more info or to arrange a showing. Apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com.