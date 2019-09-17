All apartments in Erie
906 Sundance Ln
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

906 Sundance Ln

906 Sundance Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

906 Sundance Lane, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82b6140054 ---- Beautiful 5 bed/5 bath home in Flatiron Meadows! New construction, only one year old! Open and bright floor plan with living area offering 20' ceilings and gas fireplace with floor to ceiling tile. Upgraded wood flooring throughout the entire home! Gourmet kitchen with built in oven/microwave, gas cooktop, large pantry and separate dining room with double sided gas fireplace. Master boasts oversized shower with dual showerheads and double vanities. Fully finished walk-out basement with workout room. This is a must see! Available NOW. Contact All County Boulder Property Management via email at kvanaken@allcountyboulder.com or by phone at 720-428-2100 for more info or to arrange a showing. Apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Sundance Ln have any available units?
906 Sundance Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 906 Sundance Ln have?
Some of 906 Sundance Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Sundance Ln currently offering any rent specials?
906 Sundance Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Sundance Ln pet-friendly?
No, 906 Sundance Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 906 Sundance Ln offer parking?
Yes, 906 Sundance Ln offers parking.
Does 906 Sundance Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Sundance Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Sundance Ln have a pool?
No, 906 Sundance Ln does not have a pool.
Does 906 Sundance Ln have accessible units?
No, 906 Sundance Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Sundance Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Sundance Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Sundance Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 906 Sundance Ln has units with air conditioning.

