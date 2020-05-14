899 Madison Ct

Amenities

Luxurious Two-Story on Cul-De-Sac with Private Backyard - 899 Maxwell, Ct, Erie



Impressive location in Orchard Glen on a quiet cul-de-sac, backing to HOA protected greenspace with a creel running through it.

Luxurious and Peaceful.



Fully furnished 3-month short term rarely available for this type of home. Enter to lush hardwood floors throughout the main level, dining, family, study, and kitchen. 20 ceilings at the entry and formal living room create a welcoming space. Convenient office/study at the entry with French Door access. Awesome kitchen and family room at the back of the home ideal for entertaining. Beautiful custom cabinetry, kitchen island, granite tile counters, gas cooktop, double oven and stainless steel appliances with eat-in space wide open to an enormous family room flooded with natural light and gas fireplace. Step outside through a sliding glass door to a serene backyard with nice size patio, fenced space, and side yard.



The upper level boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large master suite featuring two walk-in closets, 5-piece bath fully tiled and walk-in shower. Nice ensuite guest bedroom with full bath and two additional bedrooms that share a full bath complete with double vanities and subway tile. Loft space could be used as extra den or work space.



Fully finished basement with oversized family room perfect for a theater room, two additional bedrooms; one accessed through French doors, wet bar and refrigerator, and a custom designed bathroom with tiled walk-in shower.



Wonderful cul-de-sac location, 3-car garage, and extra storage available in the shed. Close to all the schools, walking paths, biking trails, Erie Rec Center, Erie Public Library, ball fields, and grocery stores.



3-Month Short Term Lease Preferred

Fully Furnished

Pets Considered

Trash and Recycling Included



