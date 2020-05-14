All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 899 Madison Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
899 Madison Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

899 Madison Ct

899 Madison Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

899 Madison Court, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Luxurious Two-Story on Cul-De-Sac with Private Backyard - 899 Maxwell, Ct, Erie

Impressive location in Orchard Glen on a quiet cul-de-sac, backing to HOA protected greenspace with a creel running through it.
Luxurious and Peaceful.

Fully furnished 3-month short term rarely available for this type of home. Enter to lush hardwood floors throughout the main level, dining, family, study, and kitchen. 20 ceilings at the entry and formal living room create a welcoming space. Convenient office/study at the entry with French Door access. Awesome kitchen and family room at the back of the home ideal for entertaining. Beautiful custom cabinetry, kitchen island, granite tile counters, gas cooktop, double oven and stainless steel appliances with eat-in space wide open to an enormous family room flooded with natural light and gas fireplace. Step outside through a sliding glass door to a serene backyard with nice size patio, fenced space, and side yard.

The upper level boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large master suite featuring two walk-in closets, 5-piece bath fully tiled and walk-in shower. Nice ensuite guest bedroom with full bath and two additional bedrooms that share a full bath complete with double vanities and subway tile. Loft space could be used as extra den or work space.

Fully finished basement with oversized family room perfect for a theater room, two additional bedrooms; one accessed through French doors, wet bar and refrigerator, and a custom designed bathroom with tiled walk-in shower.

Wonderful cul-de-sac location, 3-car garage, and extra storage available in the shed. Close to all the schools, walking paths, biking trails, Erie Rec Center, Erie Public Library, ball fields, and grocery stores.

3-Month Short Term Lease Preferred
Fully Furnished
Pets Considered
Trash and Recycling Included

(RLNE5757636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 Madison Ct have any available units?
899 Madison Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 899 Madison Ct have?
Some of 899 Madison Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 Madison Ct currently offering any rent specials?
899 Madison Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 Madison Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 899 Madison Ct is pet friendly.
Does 899 Madison Ct offer parking?
Yes, 899 Madison Ct offers parking.
Does 899 Madison Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 899 Madison Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 Madison Ct have a pool?
No, 899 Madison Ct does not have a pool.
Does 899 Madison Ct have accessible units?
No, 899 Madison Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 899 Madison Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 899 Madison Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 899 Madison Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 899 Madison Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Erie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College