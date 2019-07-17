All apartments in Erie
745 Lehigh Circle
745 Lehigh Circle

745 Lehigh Circle · No Longer Available
Erie
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

745 Lehigh Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f625ba507c ---- Wonderful three bedroom Erie house, AVAILABLE NOW! This home is sure to impress with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in an open concept feel. Brand new interior and exterior paint. Main level has large living room that opens up to the expansive deck and fenced back yard. Kitchen is getting new countertops, has black appliances, and a large pantry. Master is very spacious with lots of natural light, en suite bathroom, and walk in closet with built-ins. Washer and dryer hook ups on the same level as all three bedrooms! Tenant to pay for all utilities and take care of lawn maintenance. Pets are negotiable, but no smokers please. AVAILABLE NOW, and looking for a one year lease. First months rent, security deposit, and $200 move-in inspection fee all due upon lease signing. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.allcountyboulder.com. For more information, contact Erica at eoberholtzer@allcountyboulder.com, or call All County Boulder at 720-513-3320.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Lehigh Circle have any available units?
745 Lehigh Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 745 Lehigh Circle have?
Some of 745 Lehigh Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Lehigh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
745 Lehigh Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Lehigh Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 Lehigh Circle is pet friendly.
Does 745 Lehigh Circle offer parking?
Yes, 745 Lehigh Circle offers parking.
Does 745 Lehigh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Lehigh Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Lehigh Circle have a pool?
No, 745 Lehigh Circle does not have a pool.
Does 745 Lehigh Circle have accessible units?
No, 745 Lehigh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Lehigh Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Lehigh Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Lehigh Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 745 Lehigh Circle has units with air conditioning.

