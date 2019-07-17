745 Lehigh Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f625ba507c ---- Wonderful three bedroom Erie house, AVAILABLE NOW! This home is sure to impress with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in an open concept feel. Brand new interior and exterior paint. Main level has large living room that opens up to the expansive deck and fenced back yard. Kitchen is getting new countertops, has black appliances, and a large pantry. Master is very spacious with lots of natural light, en suite bathroom, and walk in closet with built-ins. Washer and dryer hook ups on the same level as all three bedrooms! Tenant to pay for all utilities and take care of lawn maintenance. Pets are negotiable, but no smokers please. AVAILABLE NOW, and looking for a one year lease. First months rent, security deposit, and $200 move-in inspection fee all due upon lease signing. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.allcountyboulder.com. For more information, contact Erica at eoberholtzer@allcountyboulder.com, or call All County Boulder at 720-513-3320.