445 Briggs Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accessible parking garage

Cute Bungalow For Rent in Historic Old Town Erie with a Front Porch and a Private Deck in the Back. - Cute bungalow in Historic Old Town, Erie within walking distance from post office, 8 restaurants, church and short drive to recreation center, library and shopping. 800 sq ft with 2 Bedrooms, handicap bathroom and ramp, office in garage, private back yard and a brand new refrigerator. Two parking spaces in the alley. Front porch and private deck in back. Washer and dryer included. Air-conditioning. Pets allowed



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5725978)