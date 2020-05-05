All apartments in Erie
445 Briggs Street
445 Briggs Street

445 Briggs Street · No Longer Available
Location

445 Briggs Street, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Cute Bungalow For Rent in Historic Old Town Erie with a Front Porch and a Private Deck in the Back. - Cute bungalow in Historic Old Town, Erie within walking distance from post office, 8 restaurants, church and short drive to recreation center, library and shopping. 800 sq ft with 2 Bedrooms, handicap bathroom and ramp, office in garage, private back yard and a brand new refrigerator. Two parking spaces in the alley. Front porch and private deck in back. Washer and dryer included. Air-conditioning. Pets allowed

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5725978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Briggs Street have any available units?
445 Briggs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 445 Briggs Street have?
Some of 445 Briggs Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Briggs Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 Briggs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Briggs Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 Briggs Street is pet friendly.
Does 445 Briggs Street offer parking?
Yes, 445 Briggs Street offers parking.
Does 445 Briggs Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Briggs Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Briggs Street have a pool?
No, 445 Briggs Street does not have a pool.
Does 445 Briggs Street have accessible units?
Yes, 445 Briggs Street has accessible units.
Does 445 Briggs Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Briggs Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Briggs Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 445 Briggs Street has units with air conditioning.

