3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203

- Schedule a showing to see this great 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo in the Blue Sky complex! Spacious design with gas fireplace and 2 balconies off the living room and master bedroom. Washer & Dryer included! This unit is over 1,150 square feet and very well cared for and feels brand new!



The kitchen features slab granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, and newer stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes an expansive closet and larger master bathroom with slab granite counter, double sinks, and extra storage.



A quiet neighborhood with easy access to points west and south. Vista Ridge offers access to the community swimming pool, hot tub, clubhouse, fitness room, plenty of open space, walking trails, golf, and many other amenities.



Water, Sewer, and Trash included.



