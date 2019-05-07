All apartments in Erie
3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203

3100 Blue Sky Circle · No Longer Available
Erie
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

3100 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
- Schedule a showing to see this great 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo in the Blue Sky complex! Spacious design with gas fireplace and 2 balconies off the living room and master bedroom. Washer & Dryer included! This unit is over 1,150 square feet and very well cared for and feels brand new!

The kitchen features slab granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, and newer stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes an expansive closet and larger master bathroom with slab granite counter, double sinks, and extra storage.

A quiet neighborhood with easy access to points west and south. Vista Ridge offers access to the community swimming pool, hot tub, clubhouse, fitness room, plenty of open space, walking trails, golf, and many other amenities.

Water, Sewer, and Trash included.

To set up a time to view the property please choose from the options below:

1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (3100 Blue Sky) to 877-428-2568

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information, to apply, or to view our other listings

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583 to schedule a property showing

(RLNE4859969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 have any available units?
3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 have?
Some of 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 offer parking?
No, 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 has a pool.
Does 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 have accessible units?
No, 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3100 Blue Sky Cir #14-203 has units with air conditioning.
