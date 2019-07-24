All apartments in Erie
2947 Hughs Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

2947 Hughs Drive

2947 Hughs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2947 Hughs Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Updated Arapahoe Ridge 5 Bedroom right next to Safeway and Starbucks! - Home has a nicely maintained back yard with mature landscaping and covered patio on nearly 1/4 acres! Spacious interior with new Oak Flooring with beautiful new fixtures and touches throughout. Solar keeps your utilities reasonably low, comes with a Ring Doorbell, Nest Thermostat and much more. Kitchen is the hub of the home, open to family room with fireplace.Large and numerous windows bring the light into this wonderful family home in a terrific neighborhood. Come see for yourself!

(RLNE5024586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2947 Hughs Drive have any available units?
2947 Hughs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 2947 Hughs Drive have?
Some of 2947 Hughs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2947 Hughs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2947 Hughs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 Hughs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2947 Hughs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2947 Hughs Drive offer parking?
No, 2947 Hughs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2947 Hughs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2947 Hughs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 Hughs Drive have a pool?
No, 2947 Hughs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2947 Hughs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2947 Hughs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 Hughs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2947 Hughs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2947 Hughs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2947 Hughs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
