2947 Hughs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Updated Arapahoe Ridge 5 Bedroom right next to Safeway and Starbucks! - Home has a nicely maintained back yard with mature landscaping and covered patio on nearly 1/4 acres! Spacious interior with new Oak Flooring with beautiful new fixtures and touches throughout. Solar keeps your utilities reasonably low, comes with a Ring Doorbell, Nest Thermostat and much more. Kitchen is the hub of the home, open to family room with fireplace.Large and numerous windows bring the light into this wonderful family home in a terrific neighborhood. Come see for yourself!



(RLNE5024586)