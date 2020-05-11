All apartments in Erie
290 Skylane Dr
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

290 Skylane Dr

290 Skylane Drive
Location

290 Skylane Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Amazing Custom Ranch with Privacy and Sprawling Mountain Views! - Great Location! Rocky Mountain Views situated on just under an acre! Custom 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom ranch home. Step inside to newly finished hardwood floors throughout the entire main living space including the front den/study, dining room, kitchen, eat-in space and family room. The family room has vaulted ceilings, surround sound, gas fireplace, and access to the covered back porch with unobstructed views of Longs Peak and the Rocky Mountains off in the distance. Gourmet kitchen featuring, granite counter tops, double oven, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, plus a high-end Viking gas range. Entertain in the formal dining room or eat casually in the kitchen nook. Main floor laundry room with washer dryer just off the ktichen and garage.

Spectacular layout for the sleeping quarters as the master bedroom and guest bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home. Spacious master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and dramatic 5-piece master bath with the Longs Peak framed in the window about the large soak tub. Three guest bedrooms including a jack & jill bathroom between two of the bedrooms and an ensuite guest bedroom featuring it's own full bath and walk-in closet. Need extra finished living space or family room then take advantage of the finished basement space ideal for a theater room or rec room.

Well-cared-for backyard with patio and plenty of room for entertaining. Very open layout. Located in a quiet neighborhood in Erie with quick access to surrounding areas including Boulder, Denver and Longmont.

1-Year Lease Preferred
Available Immediately
Smoke Free Residence
Pets Negotiable

Call 303-327-6583 to schedule a showing!

Security deposit equal to monthly rent. 1+ year lease preferred.

REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.

Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information!

(RLNE5595541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Skylane Dr have any available units?
290 Skylane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 290 Skylane Dr have?
Some of 290 Skylane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Skylane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
290 Skylane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Skylane Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 Skylane Dr is pet friendly.
Does 290 Skylane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 290 Skylane Dr offers parking.
Does 290 Skylane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 Skylane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Skylane Dr have a pool?
No, 290 Skylane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 290 Skylane Dr have accessible units?
No, 290 Skylane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Skylane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Skylane Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Skylane Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 290 Skylane Dr has units with air conditioning.

