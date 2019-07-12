All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 2340 Alpine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
2340 Alpine Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

2340 Alpine Drive

2340 Alpine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2340 Alpine Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
coffee bar
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed/2.75 bath home in Vista Ridge - Available NOW! - This beautiful home is nestled in Vista Ridge, one of Erie's luxury housing communities. With Colorado National Golf Club, trails, parks, community center and pool, there is never a shortage of adventures close to this home. This property is well kept and the perfect spot for a family. Located just off of Highway 7, this home has quick routes to Boulder and Denver but is still located in a quiet neighborhood.

This ranch style home has 2 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms on the main level. Off the living room is a wet bar including a pass-through window the large back deck. In the walkout basement you will find 2 bedrooms that share a bathroom, a home theatre room, and a large living area featuring a second wet bar.

The neighborhood is close to grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants and more.

Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

Neighborhood schools are Black Rock Elementary School, Erie Middle School, Erie High School.

Please contact Fox Property Management at (720) 583-4369 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4992684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Alpine Drive have any available units?
2340 Alpine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 2340 Alpine Drive have?
Some of 2340 Alpine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Alpine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Alpine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Alpine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 Alpine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2340 Alpine Drive offer parking?
No, 2340 Alpine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2340 Alpine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 Alpine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Alpine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2340 Alpine Drive has a pool.
Does 2340 Alpine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2340 Alpine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Alpine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 Alpine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2340 Alpine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2340 Alpine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Erie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College