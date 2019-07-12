2340 Alpine Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed/2.75 bath home in Vista Ridge - Available NOW! - This beautiful home is nestled in Vista Ridge, one of Erie's luxury housing communities. With Colorado National Golf Club, trails, parks, community center and pool, there is never a shortage of adventures close to this home. This property is well kept and the perfect spot for a family. Located just off of Highway 7, this home has quick routes to Boulder and Denver but is still located in a quiet neighborhood.



This ranch style home has 2 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms on the main level. Off the living room is a wet bar including a pass-through window the large back deck. In the walkout basement you will find 2 bedrooms that share a bathroom, a home theatre room, and a large living area featuring a second wet bar.



The neighborhood is close to grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants and more.



Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



Neighborhood schools are Black Rock Elementary School, Erie Middle School, Erie High School.



