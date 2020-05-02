All apartments in Erie
186 Montgomery Drive
186 Montgomery Drive

186 Montgomery Drive
Erie
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

186 Montgomery Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Fantastic mountain views! Nice updated townhouse right down the street from downtown Erie! Main level has large living room and open kitchen with stove range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Kitchen also has big pantry, eat in dining area and laundry closet with an electric washer & dryer. Upper level has full bathroom, second and third bedrooms both with mountain views and standard closet space. Larger master is also on the upper level with huge closet and plenty of natural sunlight. Great views! A/C, 1 car attached garage, new deck, new carpet and new paint. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Montgomery Drive have any available units?
186 Montgomery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 186 Montgomery Drive have?
Some of 186 Montgomery Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Montgomery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
186 Montgomery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Montgomery Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 186 Montgomery Drive is pet friendly.
Does 186 Montgomery Drive offer parking?
Yes, 186 Montgomery Drive offers parking.
Does 186 Montgomery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 186 Montgomery Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Montgomery Drive have a pool?
No, 186 Montgomery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 186 Montgomery Drive have accessible units?
No, 186 Montgomery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Montgomery Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 Montgomery Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 186 Montgomery Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 186 Montgomery Drive has units with air conditioning.
