186 Montgomery Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage internet access

Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Fantastic mountain views! Nice updated townhouse right down the street from downtown Erie! Main level has large living room and open kitchen with stove range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Kitchen also has big pantry, eat in dining area and laundry closet with an electric washer & dryer. Upper level has full bathroom, second and third bedrooms both with mountain views and standard closet space. Larger master is also on the upper level with huge closet and plenty of natural sunlight. Great views! A/C, 1 car attached garage, new deck, new carpet and new paint. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990