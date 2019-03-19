All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 1700 Alpine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
1700 Alpine Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1700 Alpine Drive

1700 Alpine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1700 Alpine Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Backs to Golf Course! Enjoy views of the mountains from your deck! Your move in ready home includes a main floor family room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator coming soon), formal living and dining areas, and an office. Upstairs you will find the master suite with a sitting area retreat, and large 5 piece master bath with two walk- in closets. Additionally there is a guestroom with its own 4 piece bath, two more bedrooms, another full bath, and upstairs laundry room

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Alpine Drive have any available units?
1700 Alpine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1700 Alpine Drive have?
Some of 1700 Alpine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Alpine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Alpine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Alpine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Alpine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Alpine Drive offer parking?
No, 1700 Alpine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Alpine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Alpine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Alpine Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 Alpine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Alpine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Alpine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Alpine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Alpine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Alpine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Alpine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie Apartments with Balcony
Erie Apartments with ParkingErie Apartments with Pool
Erie Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College