1700 Alpine Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

Backs to Golf Course! Enjoy views of the mountains from your deck! Your move in ready home includes a main floor family room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator coming soon), formal living and dining areas, and an office. Upstairs you will find the master suite with a sitting area retreat, and large 5 piece master bath with two walk- in closets. Additionally there is a guestroom with its own 4 piece bath, two more bedrooms, another full bath, and upstairs laundry room



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.