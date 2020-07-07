All apartments in Erie
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

1652 Crestview Lane

1652 Crestview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1652 Crestview Lane, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Vista Ridge Home - Welcome home to this well maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath home in desirable Vista Ridge. This home offers 3 bedrooms plus a master suite upstairs, spacious kitchen with island, breakfast nook and lots of cabinets, formal dining room, family room with gas log fireplace & living room. All appliances including washer & dryer. Large fenced back yard with patio, attached 3 car garage, across from a play park. You will love calling Vista Ridge home with all the trails, parks, schools, golf, restaurants, just minutes to E-470 and I-25. Call 303-466-6340 for a private showing.

(RLNE2286080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 Crestview Lane have any available units?
1652 Crestview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1652 Crestview Lane have?
Some of 1652 Crestview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 Crestview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1652 Crestview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 Crestview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 Crestview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1652 Crestview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1652 Crestview Lane offers parking.
Does 1652 Crestview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1652 Crestview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 Crestview Lane have a pool?
No, 1652 Crestview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1652 Crestview Lane have accessible units?
No, 1652 Crestview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 Crestview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1652 Crestview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1652 Crestview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1652 Crestview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

