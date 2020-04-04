All apartments in Erie
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1641 Walker Street

1641 Walker Street · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Walker Street, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Amazing 5BD/2.5BA Erie Home!- 1641 Walker - This gorgeous 5BD/2.5BA home is located just steps away from Arapahoe Ridge Park in Erie. With new interior paint, hardwood floors throughout, and a six burner stove in the kitchen, this property is sure to please. This home boasts an upstairs loft, a huge master bedroom with a walk-in in closet and 5pc master bath. Enjoy everything the community has to offer including use of the clubhouse, volleyball courts, tennis courts, pool, and parks. HOA covers trash and recycle. Call us today to schedule your private showing. This one won't last!

Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5541716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Walker Street have any available units?
1641 Walker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1641 Walker Street have?
Some of 1641 Walker Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Walker Street currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Walker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Walker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Walker Street is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Walker Street offer parking?
No, 1641 Walker Street does not offer parking.
Does 1641 Walker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Walker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Walker Street have a pool?
Yes, 1641 Walker Street has a pool.
Does 1641 Walker Street have accessible units?
No, 1641 Walker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Walker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Walker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Walker Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1641 Walker Street has units with air conditioning.

