1603 Meachum Way

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking garage

Great Ranch Style home located in Canyon Creek South II subdivision approximately 1/3 mile from the Thomas Reservoir Open Space. Open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and living room area along with two bedrooms, two newly remodeled bathrooms and a small study on the main floor.

Great Ranch Style home located in Canyon Creek South II subdivision approximately 1/3 mile from the Thomas Reservoir Open Space. Open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and living room area along with two bedrooms, two newly remodeled bathrooms and a small study on the main floor.