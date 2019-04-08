All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 1603 Meachum Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
1603 Meachum Way
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:47 PM

1603 Meachum Way

1603 Meachum Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1603 Meachum Way, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Ranch Style home located in Canyon Creek South II subdivision approximately 1/3 mile from the Thomas Reservoir Open Space. Open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and living room area along with two bedrooms, two newly remodeled bathrooms and a small study on the main floor.
Great Ranch Style home located in Canyon Creek South II subdivision approximately 1/3 mile from the Thomas Reservoir Open Space. Open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and living room area along with two bedrooms, two newly remodeled bathrooms and a small study on the main floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Meachum Way have any available units?
1603 Meachum Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1603 Meachum Way have?
Some of 1603 Meachum Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Meachum Way currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Meachum Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Meachum Way pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Meachum Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 1603 Meachum Way offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Meachum Way offers parking.
Does 1603 Meachum Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Meachum Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Meachum Way have a pool?
No, 1603 Meachum Way does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Meachum Way have accessible units?
Yes, 1603 Meachum Way has accessible units.
Does 1603 Meachum Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Meachum Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Meachum Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1603 Meachum Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie Apartments with Balcony
Erie Apartments with ParkingErie Apartments with Pool
Erie Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College