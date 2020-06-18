All apartments in Erie
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-207

1435 Blue Sky Way · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1435 Blue Sky Way, Erie, CO 80516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-207 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-207 Available 07/01/20 Lovely, Vista Ridge 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo - Live in luxury at a price you can afford! Upgraded with granite countertops, freshly painted, new carpets, stainless steel appliances, 2 sunk-in tubs, walk in closets, and over 1100 sq feet of living space. This second floor condo with mountain and golf course views in Blue Sky at Vista Ridge has two large bedrooms and 2 large master bathrooms so it is great for roommates or a small family. Enjoy AC, washer/dryer, fireplace and 2 individual patios with great mountain views. The beautiful kitchen is fully equipped with new stainless steel appliances. Amenities also include a club house with a workout facility, pool, hot tub and sand volleyball area. Plus, golfing in your own backyard at Vista Ridge. This centrally located condo is an easy commute to either Boulder (20 min) or Downtown Denver (25min) Rent covers water, trash and snow removal, and HOA fees for access to all clubhouse facilities. No smoking please.

Located in Erie, close to Lafayette, Louisville, and Broomfield

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/cvxjr32j8ztwqrq/3155%20Blue%20Sky%20Cir%20%2316-306.mp4?dl=0
(NOTE: Video is of another unit in complex. Has different views, etc. but has similar layout)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1997028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

