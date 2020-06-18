Amenities

1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-207 Available 07/01/20 Lovely, Vista Ridge 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo - Live in luxury at a price you can afford! Upgraded with granite countertops, freshly painted, new carpets, stainless steel appliances, 2 sunk-in tubs, walk in closets, and over 1100 sq feet of living space. This second floor condo with mountain and golf course views in Blue Sky at Vista Ridge has two large bedrooms and 2 large master bathrooms so it is great for roommates or a small family. Enjoy AC, washer/dryer, fireplace and 2 individual patios with great mountain views. The beautiful kitchen is fully equipped with new stainless steel appliances. Amenities also include a club house with a workout facility, pool, hot tub and sand volleyball area. Plus, golfing in your own backyard at Vista Ridge. This centrally located condo is an easy commute to either Boulder (20 min) or Downtown Denver (25min) Rent covers water, trash and snow removal, and HOA fees for access to all clubhouse facilities. No smoking please.



Located in Erie, close to Lafayette, Louisville, and Broomfield



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/cvxjr32j8ztwqrq/3155%20Blue%20Sky%20Cir%20%2316-306.mp4?dl=0

(NOTE: Video is of another unit in complex. Has different views, etc. but has similar layout)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1997028)