All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 1200 Jackson Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
1200 Jackson Dr
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:45 AM

1200 Jackson Dr

1200 Jackson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1200 Jackson Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Brand New home, 4bd plus den, 2 1/2 ba, open floor plan, laundry room on 2nd floor, washer/dryer included, 2 car garage, close to trails and recreation, views, small dog

On Open Space in Erie, CO. Four bedrooms, 3 baths, all new window coverings, new W & D, frig, etc. Super large master with large walk-in closet and master bath. Two car finished garage with 16ï¿½?? of overhead storage racks. Ceiling fans and lights in all rooms. All four bedrooms and laundry area upstairs. Nicest rental in Erie!!!!! In new Creekside subdivision.

96% eff furnace, instant hot water, kitchen island, perimeter fence in backyard, 9ï¿½?? ceilings on main level and more!!!
Adjacent to 6ï¿½?? wide concrete path jogging and walking trail and one block to elementary school and park with playground equipment. Garbage pickup included in rent.

Pets neg. Non smoking. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Jackson Dr have any available units?
1200 Jackson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1200 Jackson Dr have?
Some of 1200 Jackson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Jackson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Jackson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Jackson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Jackson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Jackson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Jackson Dr offers parking.
Does 1200 Jackson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Jackson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Jackson Dr have a pool?
No, 1200 Jackson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Jackson Dr have accessible units?
No, 1200 Jackson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Jackson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Jackson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Jackson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Jackson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Erie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College