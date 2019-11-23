1200 Jackson Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Beautiful Brand New home, 4bd plus den, 2 1/2 ba, open floor plan, laundry room on 2nd floor, washer/dryer included, 2 car garage, close to trails and recreation, views, small dog



On Open Space in Erie, CO. Four bedrooms, 3 baths, all new window coverings, new W & D, frig, etc. Super large master with large walk-in closet and master bath. Two car finished garage with 16ï¿½?? of overhead storage racks. Ceiling fans and lights in all rooms. All four bedrooms and laundry area upstairs. Nicest rental in Erie!!!!! In new Creekside subdivision.



96% eff furnace, instant hot water, kitchen island, perimeter fence in backyard, 9ï¿½?? ceilings on main level and more!!!

Adjacent to 6ï¿½?? wide concrete path jogging and walking trail and one block to elementary school and park with playground equipment. Garbage pickup included in rent.



Pets neg. Non smoking. No cats.