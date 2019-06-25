Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1134 Eichorn Drive Available 07/04/19 Amazing Home in Erie for Lease! 4 Bedrooms on One Floor! - This has all the bells and whistles you expect in this well planned, upscale community. The neighborhood exteriors have a craftsman feel. There's a nice park, open space to the east, and the community includes a swimming pool. There is a town library and rec center nearby.



The kitchen has quartz counters, an island and all stainless appliances. The main floor is open, with living-dining, kitchen, casual dining and great family room. The floors are a mix of carpet and engineered hardwood, with tile in the baths. There is also a formal office (with a door) near the front door and a powder bathroom. There is a patio and a small yard. Two car attached garage, plus a large driveway in front. Full unfinished basement.



The upstairs has all 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a laundry room that's big enough to wash, dry, fold and hang up your clothes. The master suite is huge (check the pictures), and has a 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Even the bath off the hall has 2 sinks.



The HOA takes care of trash at no cost to you. All other utilities are in your name.



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Additional rent and deposit required.



This home is close to E-470, near Sheridan Blvd and highway 7.



(RLNE4951396)