Erie, CO
1118 Telleen Ave.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1118 Telleen Ave.

1118 Telleen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Telleen Avenue, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovey townhome Erie - 2 beds plus office - Must see this beautiful Erie town home. Former model Granite counter tops newer appliances. 2 bedrooms plus an office.

Features beautiful, modern accents such as a stunning fireplace, beautiful cabinetry and light fixtures! The gorgeous kitchen has slab granite counters- both practical and attractive. You will enjoy the tile work throughout the home!

Enjoy some sunshine and fresh air on your patio!

2 Car garage.

Close to Erie recreation center.

Max of one pet please, 25 lbs max with $100 additional deposit. Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Minimum lease term available is one year please. Above average credit rating required.

(RLNE5683102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Telleen Ave. have any available units?
1118 Telleen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1118 Telleen Ave. have?
Some of 1118 Telleen Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Telleen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Telleen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Telleen Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 Telleen Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1118 Telleen Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Telleen Ave. offers parking.
Does 1118 Telleen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Telleen Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Telleen Ave. have a pool?
No, 1118 Telleen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Telleen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1118 Telleen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Telleen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Telleen Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Telleen Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Telleen Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

