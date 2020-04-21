1118 Telleen Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovey townhome Erie - 2 beds plus office - Must see this beautiful Erie town home. Former model Granite counter tops newer appliances. 2 bedrooms plus an office.



Features beautiful, modern accents such as a stunning fireplace, beautiful cabinetry and light fixtures! The gorgeous kitchen has slab granite counters- both practical and attractive. You will enjoy the tile work throughout the home!



Enjoy some sunshine and fresh air on your patio!



2 Car garage.



Close to Erie recreation center.



Max of one pet please, 25 lbs max with $100 additional deposit. Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.



$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



Minimum lease term available is one year please. Above average credit rating required.



(RLNE5683102)