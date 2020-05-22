All apartments in Englewood
70 W Layton Ave Unit A
70 W Layton Ave Unit A

70 W Layton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

70 W Layton Ave, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY

8 OR 20 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Brand New Construction! 2BR/2.5BA condo in desirable Englewood location just off Broadway/Belleview.

Details:
2BR/2.5BA in the heart of Englewood
1,200 square feet
Open Concept
New, Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Kitchen Counters
Ample Kitchen Cabinets for Storage
Washer/Dryer
Master Bedroom attached to En suite Bathroom and Balcony
Duel Vanity
Walk-in Closet
One Car Attached Garage
1 Assigned, Off-street Parking Space
Large Windows for Tons of Natural Light
Plush, Like-New Carpet
Ceiling Fans

Nearby coffee shops include Caribou Coffee, Kaladi Coffee Roasters, and Nixon's Coffee House. Nearby restaurants include Acres, Cafe 180, and Colore Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria. Nearby parks include Belleview Park and Cushing Park. Grocery stores include King Soopers, Safeway, and Sprouts Farmers Market.

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, no cats)

Resident Utilities: Xcel Electric/Gas, Trash, & Cable/Internet. Water Included in Rent! Please, no satellite installation allowed.

$1495 Rent/month - $1495 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

