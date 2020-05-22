70 W Layton Ave Unit A

Amenities
MOVE IN READY
8 OR 20 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Brand New Construction! 2BR/2.5BA condo in desirable Englewood location just off Broadway/Belleview.
Details:
2BR/2.5BA in the heart of Englewood
1,200 square feet
Open Concept
New, Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Kitchen Counters
Ample Kitchen Cabinets for Storage
Washer/Dryer
Master Bedroom attached to En suite Bathroom and Balcony
Duel Vanity
Walk-in Closet
One Car Attached Garage
1 Assigned, Off-street Parking Space
Large Windows for Tons of Natural Light
Plush, Like-New Carpet
Ceiling Fans
Nearby coffee shops include Caribou Coffee, Kaladi Coffee Roasters, and Nixon's Coffee House. Nearby restaurants include Acres, Cafe 180, and Colore Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria. Nearby parks include Belleview Park and Cushing Park. Grocery stores include King Soopers, Safeway, and Sprouts Farmers Market.
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, no cats)
Resident Utilities: Xcel Electric/Gas, Trash, & Cable/Internet. Water Included in Rent! Please, no satellite installation allowed.
$1495 Rent/month - $1495 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.