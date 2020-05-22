70 W Layton Ave Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access new construction pet friendly

MOVE IN READY



8 OR 20 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Brand New Construction! 2BR/2.5BA condo in desirable Englewood location just off Broadway/Belleview.



Details:

2BR/2.5BA in the heart of Englewood

1,200 square feet

Open Concept

New, Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Kitchen Counters

Ample Kitchen Cabinets for Storage

Washer/Dryer

Master Bedroom attached to En suite Bathroom and Balcony

Duel Vanity

Walk-in Closet

One Car Attached Garage

1 Assigned, Off-street Parking Space

Large Windows for Tons of Natural Light

Plush, Like-New Carpet

Ceiling Fans



Nearby coffee shops include Caribou Coffee, Kaladi Coffee Roasters, and Nixon's Coffee House. Nearby restaurants include Acres, Cafe 180, and Colore Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria. Nearby parks include Belleview Park and Cushing Park. Grocery stores include King Soopers, Safeway, and Sprouts Farmers Market.



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, no cats)



Resident Utilities: Xcel Electric/Gas, Trash, & Cable/Internet. Water Included in Rent! Please, no satellite installation allowed.



$1495 Rent/month - $1495 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.