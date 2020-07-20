Amenities

4825 S. Cherokee St. Available 05/03/19 **Beautiful 3 bedroom Englewood Home for Rent** - Lets take a walk through this beautiful gem of a home, together.

We'll start with a walk through a lovely, flowered front yard and we'll follow a path to your front door. Upon entry, your new home greets you with beautiful hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Stepping into the kitchen, you see your updated stainless steel appliances, your granite counter tops and your decorative tile back splash. Lets journey up the stairs to your 3 cozy bedrooms, updated bathroom and built in linen closet. Strolling down stairs now, we enter a classic style walk out basement. Complete with bathroom and fire place. I see a Rec Room in the making here!! We finish our tour with a step outside into a very large, green, fenced, back yard and patio. The trees offer you plenty of shade to enjoy the summer and the patio offers you shelter to watch our amazing Colorado weather throughout the year. Our tour is over so, now let me show you your additional amenities:

*Central AC and Heat...(WOO HOO)

*Washer and Dryer

*Attached 1 car garage

*Sprinkler system

*Fabulous location

Additional Lease Terms:

-$40.00 application fee - 12 month lease term - No Section 8 - Small dogs OK with additional rent and deposit - Deposit - No Smoking - Water and Sewer Paid - Resident is responsible for Gas, Electric, and Trash



