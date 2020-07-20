All apartments in Englewood
4825 S. Cherokee St.

4825 South Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Location

4825 South Cherokee Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4825 S. Cherokee St. Available 05/03/19 **Beautiful 3 bedroom Englewood Home for Rent** - Lets take a walk through this beautiful gem of a home, together.
We'll start with a walk through a lovely, flowered front yard and we'll follow a path to your front door. Upon entry, your new home greets you with beautiful hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Stepping into the kitchen, you see your updated stainless steel appliances, your granite counter tops and your decorative tile back splash. Lets journey up the stairs to your 3 cozy bedrooms, updated bathroom and built in linen closet. Strolling down stairs now, we enter a classic style walk out basement. Complete with bathroom and fire place. I see a Rec Room in the making here!! We finish our tour with a step outside into a very large, green, fenced, back yard and patio. The trees offer you plenty of shade to enjoy the summer and the patio offers you shelter to watch our amazing Colorado weather throughout the year. Our tour is over so, now let me show you your additional amenities:
*Central AC and Heat...(WOO HOO)
*Washer and Dryer
*Attached 1 car garage
*Sprinkler system
*Fabulous location
Additional Lease Terms:
-$40.00 application fee - 12 month lease term - No Section 8 - Small dogs OK with additional rent and deposit - Deposit - No Smoking - Water and Sewer Paid - Resident is responsible for Gas, Electric, and Trash

(RLNE4172144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 S. Cherokee St. have any available units?
4825 S. Cherokee St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 S. Cherokee St. have?
Some of 4825 S. Cherokee St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 S. Cherokee St. currently offering any rent specials?
4825 S. Cherokee St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 S. Cherokee St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 S. Cherokee St. is pet friendly.
Does 4825 S. Cherokee St. offer parking?
Yes, 4825 S. Cherokee St. offers parking.
Does 4825 S. Cherokee St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4825 S. Cherokee St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 S. Cherokee St. have a pool?
No, 4825 S. Cherokee St. does not have a pool.
Does 4825 S. Cherokee St. have accessible units?
No, 4825 S. Cherokee St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 S. Cherokee St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4825 S. Cherokee St. does not have units with dishwashers.
