Englewood, CO
4770 S Logan Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4770 S Logan Street

4770 South Logan Street · (303) 242-8980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4770 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4770 S Logan Street · Avail. Jul 8

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4770 S Logan Street Available 07/08/20 Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in Duncan Park, Englewood! - Enjoy great access to Duncan Park, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walgreens, and many restaurants with just a short walk! Short drive to great activities for kids including Pirates Cove Water Park, Englewood Park Train, Colorado Journey Miniature Golf, Englewood Children's Farm, Dry Creek Trail, and more!

This home boasts:

Freshly updated kitchen
New bright lighting throughout!
New carpet in bedrooms!
New Stove!
Beautiful, refinished wood floors!
Back patio with a wood stove!
Fenced back yard for your pets!
Washer and Dryer!

Rent: $2,095
Deposit: $2,095
Application: $45
Pets Accepted, with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent
Residents pay utilities.

Please Text Taylor @ 720-295-1834 or email Taylor.Wagner@realatlas.com to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5037634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4770 S Logan Street have any available units?
4770 S Logan Street has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4770 S Logan Street have?
Some of 4770 S Logan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4770 S Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4770 S Logan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4770 S Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4770 S Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 4770 S Logan Street offer parking?
No, 4770 S Logan Street does not offer parking.
Does 4770 S Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4770 S Logan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4770 S Logan Street have a pool?
No, 4770 S Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4770 S Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 4770 S Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4770 S Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4770 S Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4770 S Logan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4770 S Logan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
