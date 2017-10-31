Amenities

4770 S Logan Street Available 07/08/20 Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in Duncan Park, Englewood! - Enjoy great access to Duncan Park, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walgreens, and many restaurants with just a short walk! Short drive to great activities for kids including Pirates Cove Water Park, Englewood Park Train, Colorado Journey Miniature Golf, Englewood Children's Farm, Dry Creek Trail, and more!



This home boasts:



Freshly updated kitchen

New bright lighting throughout!

New carpet in bedrooms!

New Stove!

Beautiful, refinished wood floors!

Back patio with a wood stove!

Fenced back yard for your pets!

Washer and Dryer!



Rent: $2,095

Deposit: $2,095

Application: $45

Pets Accepted, with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent

Residents pay utilities.



Please Text Taylor @ 720-295-1834 or email Taylor.Wagner@realatlas.com to schedule a showing!



