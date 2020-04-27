Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8

Nicely appointed duplex in a great location in Englewood. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living area. Brand new paint top to bottom and open and flowing living space. Big windows and high ceilings throughout make this home open and bright. Convenient off-street parking and washer and dryer included.



Walking distance to Broadway for great shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Close to public transportation, light rail, and bus. Lots of parks and trails nearby. Conveniently located near C470 and Santa Fe making commutes to anywhere easy.



No Smoking, No Pets. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4726-s-lincoln-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.