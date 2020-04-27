All apartments in Englewood
4726 S Lincoln St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4726 S Lincoln St

4726 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

4726 South Lincoln Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nicely appointed duplex in a great location in Englewood. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living area. Brand new paint top to bottom and open and flowing living space. Big windows and high ceilings throughout make this home open and bright. Convenient off-street parking and washer and dryer included.

Walking distance to Broadway for great shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Close to public transportation, light rail, and bus. Lots of parks and trails nearby. Conveniently located near C470 and Santa Fe making commutes to anywhere easy.

No Smoking, No Pets. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4726-s-lincoln-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 S Lincoln St have any available units?
4726 S Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
Is 4726 S Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
4726 S Lincoln St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 S Lincoln St pet-friendly?
No, 4726 S Lincoln St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 4726 S Lincoln St offer parking?
No, 4726 S Lincoln St does not offer parking.
Does 4726 S Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4726 S Lincoln St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 S Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 4726 S Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 4726 S Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 4726 S Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 S Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4726 S Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4726 S Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4726 S Lincoln St does not have units with air conditioning.
