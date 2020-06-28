4650 S Grant St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This adorable single family home located in South Broadway Heights has a total of 1190 square feet of living space. This home has all of the charming decorative features for the neighborhood. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in total. On the first floor there are two bedrooms and one bathroom. The home also has a large finished basement with brand new carpet that has an additional non-conforming bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and a bonus room!

Amenities include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, ceiling fans, as well as a washer and dryer in separate basement laundry room. This amazing home also includes a detached 2 car garage with extra storage and a work shop. There is plenty of parking space on the extra long driveway. Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the porch or in the luxurious, big fenced in backyard.



This property has easy access to Broadway, Belleview Ave. Santa Fe, and 285. Its also a short drive to Belleview Park!



No pets accepted at this property.



To schedule a showing of this property, please text or call: 303-906-0098