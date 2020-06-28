All apartments in Englewood
4650 S Grant St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

4650 S Grant St

4650 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

4650 South Grant Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This adorable single family home located in South Broadway Heights has a total of 1190 square feet of living space. This home has all of the charming decorative features for the neighborhood. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in total. On the first floor there are two bedrooms and one bathroom. The home also has a large finished basement with brand new carpet that has an additional non-conforming bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and a bonus room!
Amenities include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, ceiling fans, as well as a washer and dryer in separate basement laundry room. This amazing home also includes a detached 2 car garage with extra storage and a work shop. There is plenty of parking space on the extra long driveway. Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the porch or in the luxurious, big fenced in backyard.

This property has easy access to Broadway, Belleview Ave. Santa Fe, and 285. Its also a short drive to Belleview Park!

No pets accepted at this property.

To schedule a showing of this property, please text or call: 303-906-0098

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 S Grant St have any available units?
4650 S Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 S Grant St have?
Some of 4650 S Grant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 S Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
4650 S Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 S Grant St pet-friendly?
No, 4650 S Grant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 4650 S Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 4650 S Grant St offers parking.
Does 4650 S Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4650 S Grant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 S Grant St have a pool?
No, 4650 S Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 4650 S Grant St have accessible units?
No, 4650 S Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 S Grant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4650 S Grant St has units with dishwashers.
