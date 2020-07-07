3868 1/2 S Grant St

Amenities

MOVE IN READY



Month-to-month or 6 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



This 1941 Charming Englewood Duplex offers all the conveniences of comfortable living at an affordable price!



Details:

1BR/1BA located near Englewood High School

Bottom Floor Home

Ample Natural Light

Large and Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Storage

Gas Range

Bedroom Include Large Closet and Egress Window for Natural Lighting

HUGE, Enclosed, Shared Backyard

Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1941

Original Hardwood Flooring in Basement

Private Entry

Easy Street Parking

Washer/Dryer In Unfinished Basement, Shared with Neighbor

Landscaping Included in Rent



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, 25 pound limit)



Resident Utilities: Choice of Cable/Internet. $75 Flat Fee for Electric/Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, and Lawn Care!



$795 Rent/month - $795 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Tia @ 720-636-7419 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.Charming Englewood Home