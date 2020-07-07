3868 1/2 S Grant St

Amenities
MOVE IN READY
Month-to-month or 6 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
This 1941 Charming Englewood Duplex offers all the conveniences of comfortable living at an affordable price!
Details:
1BR/1BA located near Englewood High School
Bottom Floor Home
Ample Natural Light
Large and Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Storage
Gas Range
Bedroom Include Large Closet and Egress Window for Natural Lighting
HUGE, Enclosed, Shared Backyard
Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1941
Original Hardwood Flooring in Basement
Private Entry
Easy Street Parking
Washer/Dryer In Unfinished Basement, Shared with Neighbor
Landscaping Included in Rent
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, 25 pound limit)
Resident Utilities: Choice of Cable/Internet. $75 Flat Fee for Electric/Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, and Lawn Care!
$795 Rent/month - $795 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Tia @ 720-636-7419 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.Charming Englewood Home