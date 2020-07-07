All apartments in Englewood
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:40 AM

3868 1/2 S Grant St

3868 1/2 S Grant St · No Longer Available
Location

3868 1/2 S Grant St, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY

Month-to-month or 6 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

This 1941 Charming Englewood Duplex offers all the conveniences of comfortable living at an affordable price!

Details:
1BR/1BA located near Englewood High School
Bottom Floor Home
Ample Natural Light
Large and Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Storage
Gas Range
Bedroom Include Large Closet and Egress Window for Natural Lighting
HUGE, Enclosed, Shared Backyard
Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1941
Original Hardwood Flooring in Basement
Private Entry
Easy Street Parking
Washer/Dryer In Unfinished Basement, Shared with Neighbor
Landscaping Included in Rent

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, 25 pound limit)

Resident Utilities: Choice of Cable/Internet. $75 Flat Fee for Electric/Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, and Lawn Care!

$795 Rent/month - $795 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Tia @ 720-636-7419 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.Charming Englewood Home

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3868 1/2 S Grant St have any available units?
3868 1/2 S Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3868 1/2 S Grant St have?
Some of 3868 1/2 S Grant St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3868 1/2 S Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
3868 1/2 S Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3868 1/2 S Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3868 1/2 S Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 3868 1/2 S Grant St offer parking?
No, 3868 1/2 S Grant St does not offer parking.
Does 3868 1/2 S Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3868 1/2 S Grant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3868 1/2 S Grant St have a pool?
No, 3868 1/2 S Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 3868 1/2 S Grant St have accessible units?
No, 3868 1/2 S Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 3868 1/2 S Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3868 1/2 S Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.

