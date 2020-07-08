All apartments in Englewood
3588 South Emerson Street

3588 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3588 South Emerson Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
UNBELIEVABLE value. AND you can get in for 50% OFF first month's rent! Gorgeous new town home that is less than a 5 minute walk to Swedish AND Craig Hospitals. Also walking distance to incredible food: Italian, Thai, Sushi, Mexican, and Mediterranean - not to mention coffee! Easy access to highways and main thoroughfares. Costco and Target? 5 minutes West! Just a few short blocks from South Broadway, a quick drive to the DTC, Platt Park, and University Park. Don't let the Englewood address fool you: Denver and all its amenities are at your fingertips. The house itself is brand new, still under warranty, and wildly spacious. There's even a 2bed/1bath mother-in-law suite in the basement! Stainless steel appliances, beautiful finishes, and a back yard for your furry friends. Oversize 2 car garage. We can't wait to meet you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3588 South Emerson Street have any available units?
3588 South Emerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Is 3588 South Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3588 South Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3588 South Emerson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3588 South Emerson Street is pet friendly.
Does 3588 South Emerson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3588 South Emerson Street offers parking.
Does 3588 South Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3588 South Emerson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3588 South Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 3588 South Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3588 South Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 3588 South Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3588 South Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3588 South Emerson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3588 South Emerson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3588 South Emerson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

