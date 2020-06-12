All apartments in Englewood
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3550 S Pennsylvania St

3550 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

3550 South Pennsylvania Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f5fcb301f ---- Adorable 1BR Apartment Close to Grocery Store! Rooftop Deck w/ BBQ Grill! Huge Laundry Room! Off-Street Parking! AC! Walking distance to light rail, Safeway, King Soopers, coffee shops, restaurants, bars, South Broadway shops, Bally Total Fitness, transportation, and so much more!!If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call Angela at 303-292-5608 Ext 121 to schedule a tour. Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted.Thank you very much for your time and interest!Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov's Park, Governor's Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-br, 1-bd, One-bedroom, 1-bedroom, 1-bed 12-Month Lease $950 Rent PLUS $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (Covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. Tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.)$400 Security Deposit$45 Application Fee No Pets, Please! &hellip; &nbsp;&nbsp; FREE WIFI! Rent $950 Flat Utility fee of $65, covers water sewer, trash, and gas added to rent monthly Deposit: $400 Floor Size: 600 sq ft Unit Floor: 2nd QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of credit check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 S Pennsylvania St have any available units?
3550 S Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 S Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 3550 S Pennsylvania St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 S Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
3550 S Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 S Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
No, 3550 S Pennsylvania St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 3550 S Pennsylvania St offer parking?
Yes, 3550 S Pennsylvania St offers parking.
Does 3550 S Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 S Pennsylvania St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 S Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 3550 S Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 3550 S Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 3550 S Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 S Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 S Pennsylvania St does not have units with dishwashers.
