3550 S Pennsylvania St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f5fcb301f ---- Adorable 1BR Apartment Close to Grocery Store! Rooftop Deck w/ BBQ Grill! Huge Laundry Room! Off-Street Parking! AC! Walking distance to light rail, Safeway, King Soopers, coffee shops, restaurants, bars, South Broadway shops, Bally Total Fitness, transportation, and so much more!!If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call Angela at 303-292-5608 Ext 121 to schedule a tour. Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted.Thank you very much for your time and interest!Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov's Park, Governor's Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-br, 1-bd, One-bedroom, 1-bedroom, 1-bed 12-Month Lease $950 Rent PLUS $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (Covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. Tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.)$400 Security Deposit$45 Application Fee No Pets, Please! … FREE WIFI! Rent $950 Flat Utility fee of $65, covers water sewer, trash, and gas added to rent monthly Deposit: $400 Floor Size: 600 sq ft Unit Floor: 2nd QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of credit check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.