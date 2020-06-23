3031 South Marion Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors coffee bar range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities coffee bar

Get ready to move into your new ranch style home with a beautiful back yard. You'll love walking into your new house with all natural oak wood flooring. Enjoy the large, open space in the living and dining room. The downstairs area has three bedrooms and feels like a separate apartment. The living area in the basement also has a pallet stove to relax around during those cold winter days. Come summer time, you'll love your huge backyard with a patio and open space to relax and garden in. This home is in a quiet, friendly neighborhood walking distance from many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants. Right down the road you also have the Harvard Gulch and Englewood's Parks and Rec Center. No Dogs.If interested in leasing this home please give Max Sauer a call to set up a showing.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/f71e966e-ca0e-4cfb-bfa9-33bd9c52e3d5?property_unit_id=04ce393c-2dd3-41db-afe8-5e7f9d21ff05



(RLNE4503205)