All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 3031 South Marion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3031 South Marion Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3031 South Marion Street

3031 South Marion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3031 South Marion Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Get ready to move into your new ranch style home with a beautiful back yard. You'll love walking into your new house with all natural oak wood flooring. Enjoy the large, open space in the living and dining room. The downstairs area has three bedrooms and feels like a separate apartment. The living area in the basement also has a pallet stove to relax around during those cold winter days. Come summer time, you'll love your huge backyard with a patio and open space to relax and garden in. This home is in a quiet, friendly neighborhood walking distance from many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants. Right down the road you also have the Harvard Gulch and Englewood's Parks and Rec Center. No Dogs.If interested in leasing this home please give Max Sauer a call to set up a showing.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/f71e966e-ca0e-4cfb-bfa9-33bd9c52e3d5?property_unit_id=04ce393c-2dd3-41db-afe8-5e7f9d21ff05

(RLNE4503205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 South Marion Street have any available units?
3031 South Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
What amenities does 3031 South Marion Street have?
Some of 3031 South Marion Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 South Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
3031 South Marion Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 South Marion Street pet-friendly?
No, 3031 South Marion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 3031 South Marion Street offer parking?
No, 3031 South Marion Street does not offer parking.
Does 3031 South Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 South Marion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 South Marion Street have a pool?
No, 3031 South Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 3031 South Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 3031 South Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 South Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 South Marion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 South Marion Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3031 South Marion Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO 80113
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St
Englewood, CO 80110
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr
Englewood, CO 80112
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St
Englewood, CO 80110
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St
Englewood, CO 80113
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College