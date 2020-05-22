3010 South Downing Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 8/9/19 for rent. **** Full Details and to schedule a showing please visit my website www.SrentS.com **** Come see this great home located close to DU and Porter, Craig and Swedish hospitals. Great layout and private, fenced in the back yard. Lawn mowing is covered by the owner, watering the lawn by the tenants. Upstairs features two bedrooms and a nice living space. Basement includes a nice-sized family room, non-conforming 3rd bedroom, and bathroom. Laundry room with good storage. The backyard is very private with mature trees. Small dogs considered with deposit. Must see! 2 Year and longer leases strongly preferred. Visit www.SrentS.com to schedule a showing.