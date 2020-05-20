All apartments in Englewood
Last updated November 22 2019

3007 S Cherokee St

3007 South Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Location

3007 South Cherokee Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Charming bungalow ranch-style home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and unfinished basement located in the heart of Englewood! Welcoming front porch and foyer. This home maintains it's traditional character with original hardwood floors throughout and brick wall in the kitchen. Open floor plan with newer windows and plenty of natural light and work/flex space. Updated kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinets, stainless refrigerator, gas stove/range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. A spacious laundry room with full size washer and dryer is located off the kitchen. The large fenced backyard with garden and spacious patio is great for outdoor entertaining. Oversized 2 car detached garage and unfinished basement provides plenty of extra storage. Walk to parks, including Harvard Gulch, Bates and Logan. Convenient to all the South Broadway restaurants and retail. Close to light rail and easy access to both downtown Denver and the mountains. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 S Cherokee St have any available units?
3007 S Cherokee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 S Cherokee St have?
Some of 3007 S Cherokee St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 S Cherokee St currently offering any rent specials?
3007 S Cherokee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 S Cherokee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 S Cherokee St is pet friendly.
Does 3007 S Cherokee St offer parking?
Yes, 3007 S Cherokee St offers parking.
Does 3007 S Cherokee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 S Cherokee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 S Cherokee St have a pool?
No, 3007 S Cherokee St does not have a pool.
Does 3007 S Cherokee St have accessible units?
No, 3007 S Cherokee St does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 S Cherokee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 S Cherokee St has units with dishwashers.

