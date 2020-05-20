3007 S Cherokee St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming bungalow ranch-style home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and unfinished basement located in the heart of Englewood! Welcoming front porch and foyer. This home maintains it's traditional character with original hardwood floors throughout and brick wall in the kitchen. Open floor plan with newer windows and plenty of natural light and work/flex space. Updated kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinets, stainless refrigerator, gas stove/range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. A spacious laundry room with full size washer and dryer is located off the kitchen. The large fenced backyard with garden and spacious patio is great for outdoor entertaining. Oversized 2 car detached garage and unfinished basement provides plenty of extra storage. Walk to parks, including Harvard Gulch, Bates and Logan. Convenient to all the South Broadway restaurants and retail. Close to light rail and easy access to both downtown Denver and the mountains. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990