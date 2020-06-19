All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 2820 S Pennsylvania St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
2820 S Pennsylvania St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

2820 S Pennsylvania St

2820 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2820 South Pennsylvania Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a34afff09a ---- Come see this remodeled 5 bedroom house. You can\'t beat this location, close to DU, Platte Park, Harvard Gulch and Downtown Littleton! Newer hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counters and appliances. Enjoy the huge back yard and sun room! Landlord is currently adding egress windows to fully finished basement for additional conforming space. This house features some cool retro features including original surround sound and a basement work shop. Additional fridge and freezer are available for use in the basement but will not repaired or replaced. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Bonus Sun Room Finished Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 S Pennsylvania St have any available units?
2820 S Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 S Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 2820 S Pennsylvania St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 S Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
2820 S Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 S Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 S Pennsylvania St is pet friendly.
Does 2820 S Pennsylvania St offer parking?
No, 2820 S Pennsylvania St does not offer parking.
Does 2820 S Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 S Pennsylvania St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 S Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 2820 S Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 2820 S Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 2820 S Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 S Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 S Pennsylvania St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir
Englewood, CO 80113
The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO 80113
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80111
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive
Englewood, CO 80112
Elevate
7338 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80112
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College