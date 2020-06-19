2820 S Pennsylvania St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a34afff09a ---- Come see this remodeled 5 bedroom house. You can\'t beat this location, close to DU, Platte Park, Harvard Gulch and Downtown Littleton! Newer hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counters and appliances. Enjoy the huge back yard and sun room! Landlord is currently adding egress windows to fully finished basement for additional conforming space. This house features some cool retro features including original surround sound and a basement work shop. Additional fridge and freezer are available for use in the basement but will not repaired or replaced. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Bonus Sun Room Finished Basement