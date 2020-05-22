All apartments in Englewood
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

2257 W. Baltic Pl.

2257 West Baltic Place · No Longer Available
Location

2257 West Baltic Place, Englewood, CO 80110
College View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2257 W. Baltic Pl. Available 03/10/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Englewood! Available March 10th! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!

This fantastic duplex in Englewood is located near S. Federal Blvd. and Evans Ave. At approx. 2,040 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fenced deck, unfinished basement, and 1 car attached garage. This units features beautiful engineered flooring and new carpet throughout!

The kitchen has gorgeous new dark wood cabinets and includes a fridge, dishwasher and electric range. Also included is a washer and dryer hook-ups!

Rent is $1,900/month with a minimum of $1,900 for the security deposit or ask about our Surety Bond option for minimal move in cost! Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Take a look at our virtual tour!
http://tours.orchestratedlight.com/public/vtour/display/906354

Sorry pets are not allowed at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5427653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

