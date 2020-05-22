Amenities

2257 W. Baltic Pl. Available 03/10/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Englewood! Available March 10th! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!



This fantastic duplex in Englewood is located near S. Federal Blvd. and Evans Ave. At approx. 2,040 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fenced deck, unfinished basement, and 1 car attached garage. This units features beautiful engineered flooring and new carpet throughout!



The kitchen has gorgeous new dark wood cabinets and includes a fridge, dishwasher and electric range. Also included is a washer and dryer hook-ups!



Rent is $1,900/month with a minimum of $1,900 for the security deposit or ask about our Surety Bond option for minimal move in cost! Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Take a look at our virtual tour!

http://tours.orchestratedlight.com/public/vtour/display/906354



Sorry pets are not allowed at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Pets Allowed



