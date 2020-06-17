2132 W Iliff Ave

Amenities
Bright Updated House with great Santa Fe access! - Enjoy this conveniently located, spacious 4 bed, 2 bath home with NEW floors and paint! Two beds /1 bath on each level, and large indoor storage on lower level. Enjoy this super clean, updated home with 2 off-street parking spaces.
This unit is pet-friendly but only for 1 dog and is Smoke-Free. $2,195/month, 1-month security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.
(720) 474-2822
No Cats Allowed
