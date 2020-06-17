All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 2132 W Iliff Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
2132 W Iliff Ave
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

2132 W Iliff Ave

2132 West Iliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2132 West Iliff Avenue, Englewood, CO 80110
College View

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Bright Updated House with great Santa Fe access! - Enjoy this conveniently located, spacious 4 bed, 2 bath home with NEW floors and paint! Two beds /1 bath on each level, and large indoor storage on lower level. Enjoy this super clean, updated home with 2 off-street parking spaces.

This unit is pet-friendly but only for 1 dog and is Smoke-Free. $2,195/month, 1-month security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This apartment will not last
(720) 474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5491853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 W Iliff Ave have any available units?
2132 W Iliff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Is 2132 W Iliff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2132 W Iliff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 W Iliff Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2132 W Iliff Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2132 W Iliff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2132 W Iliff Ave offers parking.
Does 2132 W Iliff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 W Iliff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 W Iliff Ave have a pool?
No, 2132 W Iliff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2132 W Iliff Ave have accessible units?
No, 2132 W Iliff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 W Iliff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 W Iliff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 W Iliff Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2132 W Iliff Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir
Englewood, CO 80113
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St
Englewood, CO 80113
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College