Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:29 AM

6627 Mandan Drive

6627 Mandan Dr · (719) 205-8091
Location

6627 Mandan Dr, El Paso County, CO 80925

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2482 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GORGEOUS, LIKE NEW HOME. This open plan ranch style home is 2482 sq ft. Main level offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen, dining and living rooms flow together. Kitchen upgrades include stainless steel appliances , 42” upper cabinets , quartz countertops and a big island. Walkout concrete patio located right off the kitchen. MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE features 5 pc bathroom and walk in closet. Laundry room conveniently located by the master suite. LARGE FINISHED BASEMENT features specious recreation room, 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom.
AC ~ vaulted ceiling ~ blinds ~ washer & dryer ~ whole house humidifier - big fenced in back yard.
Too many upgrades to list.
15 minutes to Fort Carson and Peterson AFB!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6627 Mandan Drive have any available units?
6627 Mandan Drive has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6627 Mandan Drive have?
Some of 6627 Mandan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6627 Mandan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6627 Mandan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6627 Mandan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6627 Mandan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso County.
Does 6627 Mandan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6627 Mandan Drive offers parking.
Does 6627 Mandan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6627 Mandan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6627 Mandan Drive have a pool?
No, 6627 Mandan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6627 Mandan Drive have accessible units?
No, 6627 Mandan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6627 Mandan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6627 Mandan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6627 Mandan Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6627 Mandan Drive has units with air conditioning.
