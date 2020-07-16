6627 Mandan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

GORGEOUS, LIKE NEW HOME. This open plan ranch style home is 2482 sq ft. Main level offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen, dining and living rooms flow together. Kitchen upgrades include stainless steel appliances , 42” upper cabinets , quartz countertops and a big island. Walkout concrete patio located right off the kitchen. MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE features 5 pc bathroom and walk in closet. Laundry room conveniently located by the master suite. LARGE FINISHED BASEMENT features specious recreation room, 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom.

AC ~ vaulted ceiling ~ blinds ~ washer & dryer ~ whole house humidifier - big fenced in back yard.

Too many upgrades to list.

15 minutes to Fort Carson and Peterson AFB!