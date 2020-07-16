6258 Pilgrimage Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You can try before you buy. You do not have to purchase the home. You can choose just to rent.



Come in and see your dream home! This beautiful 2 story home is located in Lorson Ranch! It is close to schools and shopping centers! It is also a short commute to Fort Carson and I-25! The exterior of this home includes an attached 2 car garage, a covered entrance and stone accents! Inside this home you will find a spacious living room which connects to the dining area and the kitchen! The kitchen has stunning dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. There is also a walk-out to the backyard!



The master suite is located upstairs and is adjoined to a full bathroom and walk-in closet! There are three other bedrooms located upstairs along with a full bathroom! The laundry room is also located upstairs! Which includes washer & dryer and wood shelving! This home also comes with a Radon Mitigation system, Installed Security System (Buyers need to purchase service), All window blinds & rods and shelving in the garage! The spacious backyard is fenced in and perfect for pets or for entertaining! This gorgeous home isn’t going to last long! Come see it today!

