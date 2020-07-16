All apartments in El Paso County
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

6258 Pilgrimage Road

6258 Pilgrimage Road · (719) 257-7465
Location

6258 Pilgrimage Road, El Paso County, CO 80925

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,080

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You can try before you buy. You do not have to purchase the home. You can choose just to rent.

Come in and see your dream home! This beautiful 2 story home is located in Lorson Ranch! It is close to schools and shopping centers! It is also a short commute to Fort Carson and I-25! The exterior of this home includes an attached 2 car garage, a covered entrance and stone accents! Inside this home you will find a spacious living room which connects to the dining area and the kitchen! The kitchen has stunning dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. There is also a walk-out to the backyard!

The master suite is located upstairs and is adjoined to a full bathroom and walk-in closet! There are three other bedrooms located upstairs along with a full bathroom! The laundry room is also located upstairs! Which includes washer & dryer and wood shelving! This home also comes with a Radon Mitigation system, Installed Security System (Buyers need to purchase service), All window blinds & rods and shelving in the garage! The spacious backyard is fenced in and perfect for pets or for entertaining! This gorgeous home isn’t going to last long! Come see it today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6258 Pilgrimage Road have any available units?
6258 Pilgrimage Road has a unit available for $2,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6258 Pilgrimage Road have?
Some of 6258 Pilgrimage Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6258 Pilgrimage Road currently offering any rent specials?
6258 Pilgrimage Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6258 Pilgrimage Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6258 Pilgrimage Road is pet friendly.
Does 6258 Pilgrimage Road offer parking?
Yes, 6258 Pilgrimage Road offers parking.
Does 6258 Pilgrimage Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6258 Pilgrimage Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6258 Pilgrimage Road have a pool?
No, 6258 Pilgrimage Road does not have a pool.
Does 6258 Pilgrimage Road have accessible units?
No, 6258 Pilgrimage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6258 Pilgrimage Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6258 Pilgrimage Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6258 Pilgrimage Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6258 Pilgrimage Road does not have units with air conditioning.
