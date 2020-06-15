All apartments in Edgewater
Find more places like 6695 W 25TH LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewater, CO
/
6695 W 25TH LN
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6695 W 25TH LN

6695 West 25th Lane · (309) 721-2262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edgewater
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6695 West 25th Lane, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2600 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available 08/01/20 Edgewater - Property Id: 280638

Spacious home in Edgewater within walking distance to Sloan's Lake, the Edgewater Public Market, plenty of breweries and local restaurants.

The home has 3 full sized bedrooms with ample closet space, two full bathrooms as well as a bonus room with extra storage. The living space is open concept with a large eat in kitchen, hardwood floors and central AC/heat controlled by a Nest thermostat. The laundry room has new Samsung washer/dryer pair, an extra refrigerator and more storage.

There is a covered patio on the west side and a large uncovered patio that leads to a huge yard, perfect for gardening or relaxing. Back yard is 100% fenced in.

Sewer included (Tenant: electric/gas/water)
Pets negotiable w/ pet fee
No Smoking
Min 1 year lease
First month, last and security deposit required
Application fee is $45
Income must be 3x monthly rent, sufficient credit score, no eviction records. Employment verification required
We abide by all Colorado Fair Housing laws and do not discriminate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280638
Property Id 280638

(RLNE5841831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6695 W 25TH LN have any available units?
6695 W 25TH LN has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6695 W 25TH LN have?
Some of 6695 W 25TH LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6695 W 25TH LN currently offering any rent specials?
6695 W 25TH LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6695 W 25TH LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 6695 W 25TH LN is pet friendly.
Does 6695 W 25TH LN offer parking?
No, 6695 W 25TH LN does not offer parking.
Does 6695 W 25TH LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6695 W 25TH LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6695 W 25TH LN have a pool?
No, 6695 W 25TH LN does not have a pool.
Does 6695 W 25TH LN have accessible units?
No, 6695 W 25TH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6695 W 25TH LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6695 W 25TH LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6695 W 25TH LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6695 W 25TH LN has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6695 W 25TH LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Edgewater 1 BedroomsEdgewater Apartments with Balcony
Edgewater Apartments with GarageEdgewater Apartments with Parking
Edgewater Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CO
Niwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity