6695 W 25TH LN

Available 08/01/20 Edgewater



Spacious home in Edgewater within walking distance to Sloan's Lake, the Edgewater Public Market, plenty of breweries and local restaurants.



The home has 3 full sized bedrooms with ample closet space, two full bathrooms as well as a bonus room with extra storage. The living space is open concept with a large eat in kitchen, hardwood floors and central AC/heat controlled by a Nest thermostat. The laundry room has new Samsung washer/dryer pair, an extra refrigerator and more storage.



There is a covered patio on the west side and a large uncovered patio that leads to a huge yard, perfect for gardening or relaxing. Back yard is 100% fenced in.



Sewer included (Tenant: electric/gas/water)

Pets negotiable w/ pet fee

No Smoking

Min 1 year lease

First month, last and security deposit required

Application fee is $45

Income must be 3x monthly rent, sufficient credit score, no eviction records. Employment verification required

We abide by all Colorado Fair Housing laws and do not discriminate

