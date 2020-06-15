6695 W 25TH LN

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Edgewater - Property Id: 280638
Spacious home in Edgewater within walking distance to Sloan's Lake, the Edgewater Public Market, plenty of breweries and local restaurants.
The home has 3 full sized bedrooms with ample closet space, two full bathrooms as well as a bonus room with extra storage. The living space is open concept with a large eat in kitchen, hardwood floors and central AC/heat controlled by a Nest thermostat. The laundry room has new Samsung washer/dryer pair, an extra refrigerator and more storage.
There is a covered patio on the west side and a large uncovered patio that leads to a huge yard, perfect for gardening or relaxing. Back yard is 100% fenced in.
Sewer included (Tenant: electric/gas/water)
Pets negotiable w/ pet fee
No Smoking
Min 1 year lease
First month, last and security deposit required
Application fee is $45
Income must be 3x monthly rent, sufficient credit score, no eviction records. Employment verification required
We abide by all Colorado Fair Housing laws and do not discriminate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280638
Property Id 280638
(RLNE5841831)