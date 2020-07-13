/
pet friendly apartments
245 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Edgewater, CO
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
2245 Marshall St
2245 Marshall Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2025 sqft
Family Home in Edgewater - This 4 bed 2 bath home has tons of storage space for vehicles, tools, weekend toys and just about anything you can think of. It has a private yard and covered paved patio that will be a real treat grilling out this Summer.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
3 Units Available
West Colfax
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
418 sqft
The brand-new apartments at Sloan’s Place were built with your happiness in mind. Our light-filled studios and 1 bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, gourmet electric kitchens, quartz countertops, a washer/dryer, and more. But it doesn’t stop there.
17 Units Available
Edgewood
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
17 Units Available
West Colfax
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
6 Units Available
Edgewood
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,401
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
6 Units Available
West Colfax
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,088
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
892 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
1 Unit Available
Molholm
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
678 sqft
Located in the suburb of Lakewood, just west of Denver, Saulsbury Manor features spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with in-wall air conditioner and energy efficient windows.
3 Units Available
Molholm
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,278
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
16 Units Available
Molholm
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
1 Unit Available
West Colfax
1357 Zenobia Street
1357 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1414 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home located in the West Colfax/SloHi/Edgewater area! This modern home features a welcoming, updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
1645 Pierce St Unit 1
1645 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
708 sqft
Incredible Remodeled Unit in Tri-plex community with 2 Reserved Parking Spaces and Central AC! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.
1 Unit Available
West Colfax
1495 Vrain St
1495 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,150
400 sqft
Modern Studio Located in West Colfax/Sloans Lake neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Barths
6110 W. 30th Ave.
6110 West 30th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2000 sqft
6110 W. 30th Ave. Available 07/28/20 Spacious Home with 2 Car Garage in quiet Neighborhood! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for a 2 year lease! 2,000 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
Molholm
5202 W 9th Ave
5202 West 9th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1256 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House With Garage and Fenced In Yard! 1 Block from Sheridan Light Rail Station. This Won't Last Long!!! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Ali 720-435-8117 ali.tutunik@realatlas.
1 Unit Available
West Colfax
1320 Winona Ct
1320 Winona Court, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
937 sqft
Beautifully updated 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Denver! Conveniently located near Sloan's lake, and all of Denver's hottest neighborhoods, LoHi, HiLo, RiNo, and downtown (less than a 10 min drive).
1 Unit Available
Molholm
1344 Upham St.
1344 Upham Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
852 sqft
Three unit property, ample off street parking, large common area, dogs permitted.
1 Unit Available
West Highland
4701 West 31st Avenue
4701 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1936 sqft
Wonderful, 3/2 in fantastic location! This home has been completely remodeled. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious home with one care garage and plenty of off street parking.
1 Unit Available
Barths
3135 Saulsbury Street
3135 Saulsbury Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2008 sqft
3135 Saulsbury Street Available 08/10/20 Luxury Flooring! Incredible Remodeled House Close to Hayward Park! - 3135 Saulsbury St, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 - Available 8/10! Come see this beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom/3 bath! Luxury flooring and new
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
2115 Teller Street
2115 Teller Street, Lakewood, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3072 sqft
Available 08/24/20 Large Ranch Home by Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 317801 Available 8/24/2020 is this ranch home, minutes from Sloan's Lake and Crown Hill Park, with 5BR/3BA/3072SF finished living space that's been owner occupied for the last 8
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
3 Units Available
Eiber
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
800 sqft
Station West offers spacious 2 bedrooms, conveniently located in Lakewood, near the W Line Station at Wadsworth.
4 Units Available
Kendrick Lake
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
725 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with private patios, plush carpeting, internet connection and modern appliances in kitchens. Close to Kendrick Lake Park, the pet-friendly community has free parking and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
1 Unit Available
Westwood
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
600 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, revamped kitchens and private backyards. Residents have access to free parking and a beautiful courtyard, among other amenities. Close to Federal Boulevard and Highway 6.
2 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This downtown Denver community provides easy access to casual and high-end dining and shopping. At Chamber Lofts, these pet-friendly apartments include extra storage, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
73 Units Available
Jefferson Park
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
