9999 Isle Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage

This brand new home is located in desirable Sierra Ridge which is close to Business Parks and major Highways. It's 5 minute-drive to Lincoln light rail station, I-25 and High way 470. It's close to Meridian business park, Ridge Gate business center, Inverness business, Centennial Airport and Denver Tech Center. It's a short drive to Park Meadow mall and Castle Rock outlet mall. 15-20 minute drive to Downtown Denver. It's in desirable neighborhood and Award-winning Douglas county schools. This gorgeous home is back to a widely open space with a huge covered deck that is perfect for your entertainment. The property is grand with dramatic high ceilings and has high-end finishes. A solar system is included and guaranteed to lower your electrical bills. Two sets of high efficient furnaces and A/C zoned for different levels of the house. Highly insulated house and Low energy windows throughout for energy saving. Functional layout: -Main floor has a guest bedroom, a full bath. Huge kitchen with a bar, spacious family room with fireplace, formal dining. The garage entry has mud room with bench, desk, closets and more -Upper level has a grand loft. A huge master bedroom with luxury master bath and a private entrance to the laundry room. Jack-and-Jill bathroom for the two secondary bedrooms. -Unfinished basement is perfect for tools, storage, billiards equipment. -3-car garage with entrances