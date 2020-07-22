All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated April 21 2020

9999 Isle Circle

9999 Isle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9999 Isle Circle, Douglas County, CO 80134

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
This brand new home is located in desirable Sierra Ridge which is close to Business Parks and major Highways. It's 5 minute-drive to Lincoln light rail station, I-25 and High way 470. It's close to Meridian business park, Ridge Gate business center, Inverness business, Centennial Airport and Denver Tech Center. It's a short drive to Park Meadow mall and Castle Rock outlet mall. 15-20 minute drive to Downtown Denver. It's in desirable neighborhood and Award-winning Douglas county schools. This gorgeous home is back to a widely open space with a huge covered deck that is perfect for your entertainment. The property is grand with dramatic high ceilings and has high-end finishes. A solar system is included and guaranteed to lower your electrical bills. Two sets of high efficient furnaces and A/C zoned for different levels of the house. Highly insulated house and Low energy windows throughout for energy saving. Functional layout: -Main floor has a guest bedroom, a full bath. Huge kitchen with a bar, spacious family room with fireplace, formal dining. The garage entry has mud room with bench, desk, closets and more -Upper level has a grand loft. A huge master bedroom with luxury master bath and a private entrance to the laundry room. Jack-and-Jill bathroom for the two secondary bedrooms. -Unfinished basement is perfect for tools, storage, billiards equipment. -3-car garage with entrances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9999 Isle Circle have any available units?
9999 Isle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
What amenities does 9999 Isle Circle have?
Some of 9999 Isle Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9999 Isle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9999 Isle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9999 Isle Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9999 Isle Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 9999 Isle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9999 Isle Circle offers parking.
Does 9999 Isle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9999 Isle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9999 Isle Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9999 Isle Circle has a pool.
Does 9999 Isle Circle have accessible units?
No, 9999 Isle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9999 Isle Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9999 Isle Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9999 Isle Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9999 Isle Circle has units with air conditioning.
