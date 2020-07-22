305 Inverness Way S 106

Amenities

Beautiful, upgraded end unit condo located int the Inverness Community! Unit is on the first floor next to the parking vicinity with easy, side-door access. Secured access code entry required, to enter the unit with several parking spots just outside! The unit has 2 large bedrooms on opposites sides of the unit for ideal living conditions. Open floor plan allowing visibility throughout the entire front room. Upgraded granite kitchen counter-tops with all stainless steel appliances. Newer flooring through main living quarters with brand new carpet in both bedrooms. Unit is located in the Denver Tech Center. Numerous restaurants, bars, shopping areas (Park Meadows Mall), and athletic clubs. Rent includes the monthly HOA dues, garbage, and water. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable, internet, etc. HOA is included. Water and trash are included. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Tenant is responsible for furniture, gas, electrical, cable, etc. Small Pets allowed

